Paris+ Reveals Exhibitors for Second Edition

Art Basel has named the 154 galleries scheduled to participate in the second iteration of its new Paris+ art fair. Officially titled Paris+ par Art Basel, the event will take place October 20–22 at the at the Grand Palais Éphémère, immediately following two days of VIP previews. This edition is expected to be the fair’s last at the temporary venue, as the iconic Grand Palais, from which Paris+ famously displaced premier long-running French art fair FIAC, will reopen by next summer following renovations.

“The 2023 show will confirm the defining features of Paris+ par Art Basel: a wealth of exceptional works by modern and contemporary artists, a high density of precisely conceived presentations, a commitment to the French gallery community, and a lively Galeries Émergentes sector in tune with contemporary discourse,” said Clément Delépine, the fair’s director, in a statement.

Of the 154 galleries showing, sixteen are participating for the first time; three are fresh faces at Art Basel fairs altogether. France is well represented, with fifty-eight exhibitors operating galleries in the country, and thirty wholly based there.

Paris+ is divided into two sections, Galeries and Galeries Émergentes. The largest of these, Galeries, will host 140 exhibitors, including such international megaliths as Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, and David Zwirner. Also showing in this section will be established galleries including Blum & Poe, Sadie Coles HQ, Paula Cooper, Massimo De Carlo, Gladstone Gallery, Marian Goodman Gallery, Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Thaddaeus Ropac, and White Cube. Among the international galleries in this section making their Paris+ debut are Bortolami, Kurimanzutto, and P.P.O.W. French galleries Air de Paris, Balice Hertling, Galerie Chantal Crousel, Loevenbruck, and Mennour are among those making a repeat appearance in the section, while French galleries Antenna Space, Galerie Anne Barrault, Carlos/Ishikawa, and Edouard Montassut are climbing up onto the porch with the big dogs for the first time, having appeared last year in the Galeries Émergentes section.

Galeries Émergentes features solo exhibitions of artists presented by emerging galleries. The section will welcome a total of fourteen exhibitors this year, including Fanta-MLN, Felix Gaudlitz, and Gianni Manhattan, all getting their inaugural taste of an Art Basel event. Amon the returnees are international enterprises Bank, Lyles & King, and Marfa’, as well as French galleries Parliament and Sans Titre, both based in Paris.

A full list of exhibitors is below.

Galeries

Galeries Émergentes

