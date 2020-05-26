Parrish Art Museum Director Terrie Sultan to Step Down after Twelve Years

Terrie Sultan, the longtime director of the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, has announced that she plans to depart the institution in June. During her twelve-year tenure, Sultan was instrumental in the museum’s move to a new fourteen-acre site and 34,400-square-foot building, which opened to the public in November 2012 and has since become a landmark on Long Island’s East End. She also organized more than a dozen exhibitions including the first comprehensive solo shows of artists such as Alice Aycock, Rackstraw Downs, and Jean Luc Mylayne; projects with Chuck Close, Tara Donovan, and Maya Lin; and themed exhibitions including “Unfinished Business: Paintings from the 1970s and 1980s by Ross Bleckner, Eric Fischl, and David Salle” (2016), and the museum's first online exhibition, “Telling Stories: Reframing the Narratives,” which opened on May 15.

“The board of trustees extends a heartfelt thanks to Terrie for her tremendous accomplishments on behalf of the Parrish,” Mary E. Frank, board president and interim cochair, said in a statement. “Terrie arrived in 2008 determined to see the Parrish realize its dream of a new facility designed by the world-renowned architects Herzog & de Meuron. She raised the funds, oversaw the redesign and construction, and gave the local community and the greater art world an award-winning home. . .under her artistic direction, the Parrish has showcased a variety of work, from previously underappreciated artists like Thomas Joshua Cooper and John Graham, to celebrated twentieth-century masters like Helen Frankenthaler. We are grateful for the lasting imprint that Terrie has made on the Parrish.”

Commenting on her time with the museum, Sultan said, “My years at the helm of the Parrish Art Museum have been the highlight of my career, and I am deeply proud of having led the museum into the future,” said Sultan. “It has been an honor and I am ready now to take on new challenges.” Chris Siefert, who has served as the Parrish’s deputy director for the past four years, will assume the role of interim director. Siefert will work closely with Sultan and the Parrish’s board of directors to ensure a smooth transition in leadership and to prepare for the museum’s re-opening—it has been closed because of Covid-19 since March.

