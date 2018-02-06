Participants Announced for Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative

Choreographer Crystal Pie, architect David Adjaye, writer Colm Tóibín, and composer Zakir Hussain will be advisers for the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative this year, which unites emerging artists with accomplished cultural figures in their fields, writes Roslyn Sulcas of the New York Times. The apprenticing artists who will work with Pie, Adjaye, Tóibín, and Hussain are Marcus Gilmore (music), Colin Barrett (literature), Khoudia Touré (dance), and Mariam Kamara (architecture). Each protégé will receive a stipend of $42,900 and spend about six weeks with their mentor.

Some of the program’s alumni include filmmakers Mira Nair and Alejandro González Iñárritu, artist Robert Wilson, architect David Chipperfield, and opera singer Jessye Norman. Rolex is also planning on increasing funding to the program.

The initiative will have eight disciplines starting this year. Four will be offered each year over the course of a two-year span. For 2018–19, music, dance, literature, and architecture will be the focus. During 2020–21, visual art, film, theater, and a “wild card” eighth discipline will be on the agenda.