Pati Hertling Joins Performance Space New York as Deputy Director

Performance Space New York, the storied nonprofit formerly known as Performance Space 122, announced today that curator Pati Hertling, a former Manhattan-based lawyer who worked on art restitution cases for more than a decade, has been named the organization’s new deputy director.

Known for launching Evas Arche und der Feminist—a series of informal talks that she began organizing in Berlin in 2005, Hertling has presented curatorial projects and other events at institutions such as the Swiss Institute, White Columns, MoMA PS1, the Contemporary Art Museum Saint Louis, and the New Museum. She also cofounded Material Vodka, a Vodka distillery that supports performance art by awarding grants to artists.

“I am extremely proud and excited to be joining Performance Space New York in this crucial moment, and I am looking forward to helping shape its future with creative development strategies and politics that ensure we remain as radical and inclusive as this institution has been from its beginnings,” Hertling said. “Now more than ever we need spaces that dare to do things differently, and we plan to set an example.”

Hertling will be responsible for planning the institution’s programming, development initiatives, and communications strategy; overseeing its day-to-day operations; maintaining relationships with artists as well as national and international partners; fundraising; and spearheading community outrreach and public relations efforts.

Commenting on the appointment, executive artistic director Jenny Schlenzka said, “Organizations our size need outside-the-box solutions in order to thrive. Pati will bring new ideas and networks to Performance Space New York while making sure we stay true to our artist- and community-centric ethos.”

Performance Space New York, which reopened its East Village home, following extensive renovations, this January, also recently added four new members to its board of directors: artist Kerstin Brätsch, choreographer Ishmael Houston-Jones, Opening Ceremony and Kenzo Paris creative director Humberto Leon, gallery director Poppy Pulitzer, and artist and producer Michael Stipe.