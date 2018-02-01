Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum Appoints Amy Galpin as Chief Curator

The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University has announced that Amy Galpin is the new chief curator. She will take up the post on February 12. Galpin most recently served as curator at the Cornell Fine Arts Museum at Rollins College.

“After a national search, we are thrilled to add Amy to our team at the Frost Art museum,” said director Jordana Pomeroy. “Amy’s curatorial experience spans across many of the nation’s cultural regions, with a keen eye toward future-looking artistic movements that will expand our museum’s impact and reach. As we kick off our tenth-anniversary milestone year, Amy’s creative energy will be a great asset to the Frost’s presentation of bold new exhibitions and programming.”

In her new role, Galpin will be responsible for curating the institution’s exhibitions, implementing the museum’s plans for its permanent collection, and leveraging her expertise to support the museum’s vision. Prior to joining the institution, she was an associate curator of Art of the Americas at the San Diego Museum of Art, and had curated exhibitions at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago and the Pasadena Museum of California Art.