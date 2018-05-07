Patrick D. Flores to Serve as Artistic Director of 2019 Singapore Biennale

Singapore’s National Arts Council has announced that the Singapore Art Museum was reappointed as organizer of the next two editions of the Singapore Biennale. Since the inaugural edition of the exhibition, which was held in 2006, the institution has organized the event’s 2011, 2013, and 2016 iterations.

Patrick D. Flores, a professor of art studies in the department of art studies at the University of the Philippines and a curator at the Vargas Museum in Manila, was named artistic director of the 2019 exhibition. Previously, Flores curated the Philippine pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2015 and the exhibition “Position Papers” at the Gwangju Biennale in 2008, and served as one of the curators of “Under Construction: New Dimensions in Asian Art” at the Japan Foundation in 2000. In 2014, he was a guest scholar at the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles.

“I look forward to making the biennale platform more open to engaged forms of interaction with audiences through the public discourse of art,” Flores said. “Perhaps the best way to do this is to turn the Biennale into an intersection between a festival and a seminar, a moment to think through what is happening around us and a time to take in the creative energy of the region.”