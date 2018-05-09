Paul Bloodgood (1960–2018)

Andrew Russeth of Artnews reports that Paul Bloodgood, a painter of ethereal abstract images who also ran the AC Project Room, an experimental exhibition space founded in the offices of a Manhattan art handling company, has died after a nearly decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was fifty-eight years old.

Bloodgood was born in Nyack, New York, and graduated from Yale University in 1982. He moved to Manhattan in 1986 and founded the AC Project Room, which exhibited works by artists including Isa Genzken, Jane and Louise Wilson, Byron Kim, and Doug Aitken. The space eventually relocated to SoHo and, in 2001, officially closed. Bloodgood later went on to receive his MFA from the Maine College of Art and was an art professor at several schools, such as Bennington College, Cooper Union, and Rutgers University.

The artist had many solo shows throughout the United States and abroad. Among the galleries that worked with him are Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, 303 Gallery, Daniel Newburg, and Newman Popiashvili Gallery. In 2007, curator Clarissa Dalrymple put his work into the White Columns Annual. In 2008, his work was included in a three-person show at David Zwirner.

In 2009, Bloodgood was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship. In his statement for the grant, the artist wrote: “I’ve come to the realization that a landscape is part of a larger energetic system; that it is not constant in form, structure or proportion; and that any attempts to capture both the rough topography and the sensorial experience of landscape in painting must include an active human presence. The essential reality of nature is not separating, self-contained, and complete in itself. Rather, nature’s unfolding truth emerges only with the active participation of the human mind.”