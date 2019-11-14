Paul Hamlyn Foundation Names 2019 Recipients of Awards for Artists

The Paul Hamlyn Foundation (PHF), one of the largest independent grantmakers in the UK, has announced this year’s recipients of its Awards for Artists, which provide financial assistance to visual artists and composers. Each awardee will be given a total of $77,000 over the course of three years.

“A lot has changed since we set up Awards for Artists twenty-five years ago, but one thing hasn't changed—the environment for artists is tough,” said Jane Hamlyn, chair of the foundation and chair of the visual arts judging panel. “The PHF awards give exceptional artists and composers an invaluable space to concentrate on their work and imagine how it can find its place in the world.”

This year’s awardees include visual artists Larry Achiampong, Phoebe Boswell, Adam Christensen, Harold Offeh, and Ingrid Pollard, and composers Eleanor Alberga, Laura Jurd, Mark Lockheart, Nathaniel Mann, and Shiori Usui.

Since the awards were launched in 1994, 175 artists have been granted a total of $9.3 million. Initially, each year they alternated between honoring composers, visual artists, choreographers, artists, and poets, and in 1998, they began consistently recognizing artists since 1998. Previous recipients include Ed Atkins, Phyllida Barlow, Eliza Carthy, Jeremy Deller, Daniel Kidane, Charlotte Prodger, Yinka Shonibare.

