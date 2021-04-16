Paula Cooper Reveals Succession Plan for New York Gallery

Gallerist Paula Cooper has announced a succession plan for her storied New York gallery. The dealer, who recently turned eighty-three, revealed that she has promoted four longtime employees, who will run the gallery together. Steve Henry, who has since 1998 served as the gallery’s director, will become senior partner, while Lucas Cooper, the dealer’s son and a gallery employee since 2013, will take on the role of managing partner. Anthony Allen, who joined Paula Cooper Gallery in 2000, and Alexis Johnson, a recently returned staff member who was employed at the gallery from 2010 to 2016, are to be partners. Collectively, the four possess a combined sixty years of experience.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I welcome these four remarkable individuals as my partners,” Cooper said in a statement. “Their dedication and that of the staff, community of professionals, and collectors with whom we collaborate has made clear that there is a place for a focused, artist-driven gallery like ours—even in an art world that has continued to change dramatically since we opened our doors in 1968.”

Cooper established her gallery in New York’s SoHo neighborhood in 1968 at a time when few others occupied the area, early on showing work by artists such as Lynda Benglis, Jackie Winsor, and Joel Shapiro. In 1996, she was one of the first to move shop to Chelsea, where the gallery scene was still nascent, and this year she opened a new outpost in Palm Beach. The gallery currently represents, among others, Cecily Brown, Mark di Suvero, and Christian Marclay, as well as the estate of Sol LeWitt.

At present, Cooper is staying on to work alongside the four; the gallery handover will be gradual. “Lucas, Steve, Anthony, and Alexis understand what has made this gallery possible for fifty years,” Cooper noted. “They not only understand the culture, but also how to evolve in the next chapter.”

