Paula Hayes Named the Baltimore Museum of Art’s First Landscape Artist in Residence

The Baltimore Museum of Art announced that it has named visual artist and landscape designer Paula Hayes as its first landscape artist in residence. In this role, Hayes will develop the overall creative direction of the museum’s physical environment, which encompasses 7.5 acres, for the next two years.

Best known for her blown-glass terrariums, botanic sculptures, and interactive spaces, Hayes often creates work that connects people with nature. “Throughout my career I have worked with a mix of public and private spaces, but working with an institution like the BMA is a new endeavor for me,” she said. “I am honored to have the chance to help shape the natural environment of such a prized community landmark and I look forward to collaborating on the vision for its renewed ecosystem.”