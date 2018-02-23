Peggy Cooper Cafritz (1947–2018)

Peggy Cooper Cafritz, a prominent Washington arts patron and civil rights activist who championed black artists and whose collection of African American art was among the country’s largest, has died at the age of seventy. According to her family, the cause was pnemonia. A mentor and collector of artists including Kerry James Marshall, Jacob Lawrence, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Kara Walker, and Kehinde Wiley, Cafritz also advocated tirelessly for educational causes, and in 1974 cofounded what is now the Duke Ellington School of the Arts. As a part of her mission to bridge the capital’s artistic and political communities, she spent decades serving on the boards of cultural and government institutions.

Born Pearl Alice Cooper in Mobile, Alabama, in 1947, Peggy belonged to one of the city’s most affluent families. After graduating from a mostly white boarding school in Indiana—she and her siblings were proscribed from high schools in the diocese due to Jim Crow restrictions—Cafritz enrolled in George Washington University, where she studied law and started a black student union, organizing to end racial segregation on campus.

In 2009, more than three hundred works of art were destroyed in a fire that consumed her hilltop mansion. When firefighters said that water pressure in the neighborhood’s hydrants was inadequate, Cafritz sued the city’s water authority, settling in 2014 for an undisclosed sum. After the fire, she immediately began rebuilding her collection. Wherever she lived, her home served as a nexus for Washington’s beau monde; aside from young artists, her guests included John F. Kennedy Jr. and Jesse Jackson, for whom she threw a presidential fundraiser in 1988.

“She had a relationship with each individual,” curator and choreographer Rashida Bumbray told the New York Times. ”She didn’t take it lightly. She practiced a radical kind of love, and we see that love truly manifest in the success of the artists she collected and nurtured so deeply.”

Cafritz was a fellow of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and president of the District of Columbia Board of Education, and a book about her collection titled Fired Up! Ready to Go! Finding Beauty, Demanding Equity: African American Life in Art was published on February 20.