Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts Acquires Thirteen Works

The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) has added thirteen works to its collection, including paintings, works on paper, and collages that date from 1905 to 2019 Among the acquisitions are seven works by women artists, including Maria Berrio, Catherine Murphy, and Marie Watt, as well as PAFA alumnus Arcmanoro Niles, and the inaugural artist-in-residence at PAFA’s Brodsky Center, Jonathan Lyndon Chase.

“The museum is focused on expanding the breadth and depth of our permanent collection with works that reflect the diversity of voices across American art history,” said director Brooke Davis Anderson. Jodi Throckmorton, the institution’s curator of contemporary art added, “These new acquisitions showcase PAFA’s commitment to bringing work to our collection that is challenging conventions and shaping our conception of contemporary American art.”

Earlier this year, seventy-eight works by mostly African American artists also entered the academy’s collection. The pieces by artists such as Henry O. Tanner, Barkley L. Hendricks, and Laura Wheeler Waring, among others were gifted by civic leader and collector Constance E. Clayton.

Arcmanoro Niles, Homesick for a Home I Never Had, 2018. Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

