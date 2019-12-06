Pérez Art Museum Miami Announces NADA Acquisition Gift

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) and Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) have announced the selection of the third annual NADA acquisition gift for the museum. PAMM associate curator María Elena Ortiz and assistant curator Jennifer Inacio have selected New Hat, 2019, by Dominican-American artist Kenny Rivero from Charles Moffett’s booth for the institution.

“We are thrilled to have acquired Kenny Rivero’s exceptional painting into our collection as it dialogues with PAMM’s commitment to Latinx and Caribbean artists,” the curators said. “We are grateful for NADA’s support and for presenting another great fair this year with groundbreaking art.” The initiative is funded by ticket sales of NADA Miami 2019, which closes on Sunday, December 8.

Known for his drawings, paintings, and sculptures that explore identity, the body, and masculinity, Rivero was born in Washington Heights, New York. He received his BFA in Fine Art from the School of Visual Arts (SVA) in Manhattan and gained his MFA in painting and printmaking at the Yale University of Art in New Haven. He currently serves as a teaching artist at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and is an adjunct faculty member in SVA’s department of visual and critical studies.

“As an institution dedicated to presenting international modern and contemporary art, we are incredibly grateful PAMM has decided to acquire Kenny Rivero’s painting New Hat,” said Moffett. “To have this work included in such an important collection, which is committed to the diversity of twentieth and twenty-first century artists, PAMM’s acquisition is nothing short of a dream come true.”

