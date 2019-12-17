Pérez Art Museum Miami Gifted Sixteen Works by Christo

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) has received a gift of sixteen major works by artist Christo, who is best known for realizing ephemeral projects, with his late partner Jeanne-Claude, which change their surrounding environments on a monumental scale. With an estimated value of $3 million, the works were donated by PAMM trustee Maria Bechily and Scott Hodes.

The collection includes a mixed-media collage from Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s project, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago Packed, for which the duo wrapped the entirety of MCA Chicago’s building in black fabric in 1968 as well as a work from their Wrapped Reichstag, which involved wrapping Berlin’s parliamentary building thirteen years later.

“These fine works provide a vivid glimpse into Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s tremendously important oeuvre,” said René Morales, PAMM’s interim director of curatorial affairs. “As a group, they provide an expansive overview of their artistic legacy, comprising a readymade, partial career retrospective of their major projects spanning from the late 1960s to the early 2000s.” PAMM currently has the fourth-largest holdings of Christo’s work in the United States.

