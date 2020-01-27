Pérez Art Museum Miami Names René Morales Director of Curatorial Affairs and Chief Curator

The Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) has promoted René Morales, who has served as a curator at the institution since April 2005, to director of curatorial affairs and chief curator. During his tenure at the museum, Morales has organized over fifty exhibitions—including “Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Surrounded Islands, 1980–83” (2018), “Dara Friedman: Perfect Stranger” (2017), and “Sarah Oppenheimer: S-281913” (2016)—and spearheaded the acquisition of more than three-hundred artworks.

PAMM also recently appointed Mark B. Rosenblum as chief operating officer, Marie Vickles as director of education, and Emma Heald as director of development. Rosenblum joined the museum as deputy director for finance and operations and chief financial officer in 2015. He previously held other senior positions at Miami-based cultural institutions including the Florida Grand Opera, the Miami Children’s Museum, and the Miami City Ballet.

Vickles served in various roles in PAMM’s education department since October 2013. She also maintains an active practice as an independent curator and sits on the board of the City of Miami’s arts and entertainment council. Heald joined PAMM in 2014 as a grants manager. In 2018, she became the museum’s director of foundation relations, and last year she was named the interim manager of its development department.

“Each member of PAMM’s staff plays a vital role in the museum’s success,” said museum director Franklin Sirmans. “As Miami’s flagship art museum, we are always diversifying our programming to meet our audiences’ needs and growing the collection at an astounding pace. . . .Our development team is on track for a significant year of fundraising as we further implement the Impact Fund—PAMM’s new mechanism for annual support—and as we move into 2020. We have good and sound financial health but perhaps most importantly, we touched the lives of 28,000 children alone through PAMM’s free arts education programs in 2019.”

Emma Heald, Mark B. Rosenblum, and Marie Vickles. Courtesy of Pérez Art Museum Miami.



