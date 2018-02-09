Pérez Art Museum Miami Welcomes Curatorial Fellow Naiomy Guerrero

Pérez Art Museum Miami announced that Naiomy Guerrero has been awarded its Diversifying Art Museum Leadership Initiative’s inaugural curatorial fellowship. Made possible by grants from the Walton Family Foundation and the Ford Foundation, this two-year fellowship is offered to students from historically underrepresented groups in the curatorial and museum profession who have recently completed graduate level studies in art history or a related field. Guerrero will have the opportunity to work on at least two major projects at PAMM, write at least four pieces for the curatorial and education departments, and initiate at least two new community partnerships.

“We’re happy to welcome Naiomy to the PAMMily as the new DAMLI curatorial fellow,” said director Franklin Sirmans. “Her background and experience in public programming, exhibition installation, public speaking, and more, will be valuable assets to this institution and help us to achieve our mission and vision to create a platform for diverse voices that is reflective of Miami’s multicultural community. We are grateful for the extraordinary support of the Walton Family and Ford Foundations and thankful to be playing a role in the diversification of the field.”

Guerrero earned her bachelor’s in art history from Depauw University and has begun graduate research and coursework towards a master’s degree in social thought. She is the founding editor of the blog GalleryGirl.nyc, which launched in 2016, and is a contributor to several other publications.