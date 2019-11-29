Perrotin to Move Its Hong Kong Outpost to Kowloon, Victoria Miro Now Represents María Berrío, and More

Perrotin, the Paris-based gallery with locations in New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai, and Tokyo, is planning to close its satellite in Hong Kong and open a new space in Kowloon in March. Dealer Emmanuel Perrotin told the Art Newspaper that the move has nothing to do with the current pro-democracy protests in the city. “This is an earlier project which came to a head when we decided to open a large space in Shanghai where we can organize several shows at the same time.”

The new satellite will be closer to arts spaces such as the K11 Musea, the “cultural-retail” destination owned by billionaire businessman and collector Adrian Cheng, and the M+ museum and will be housed in the same building as the Rosewood Hotel. Perrotin was one of the first foreign galleries to open a branch in Hong Kong. Since its launch in May of 2012, David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and Lévy Gorvy have flocked to the region.

Art Dubai has revealed the full list of exhibitors for the fourteenth edition of the fair, which will take place at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai from March 25 to March 28, 2020. Among the ninety galleries, which hail from thirty-eight countries, participating in the event are Carbon 12 (Dubai), Grosvenor Gallery (London), Galerie Kornfeld (Berlin), Anna Laudel (Istanbul), Loft Art Gallery (Casablanca), Galeria Perve (Lisbon), Galerie Mitterrand (Paris), and Galerie Walter Storms (Munich). The upcoming edition will welcome twenty-one exhibitors making their fair debut, including galleries from Nigeria, Sudan, and Vietnam, and will feature the largest selection of galleries from the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia to date.

“Through the selected participating galleries in the fourteenth edition of the fair, we are exploring and unearthing energies from the Global South and providing new readings on what is happening in the art world, from the established to the emerging,” Art Dubai’s artistic director, Pablo del Val, said in a statement. “The outstanding work of the selected curators in the 2020 edition has bolstered the narrative of Art Dubai, allowing visitors to discover and discuss unique perspectives on art and culture.”

Modern Art, the London gallery founded by dealer Stuart Shave in 1998, will open a new gallery in St James’s, in the heart of London’s Mayfair district, in the spring of 2020. Located on the lower and ground floor of a space on Bury Street, the gallery will be inaugurated by an exhibition by Austrian painter Martha Jungwirth. Shows featuring the work of Richard Tuttle and Sanya Kantarovsky will follow.

According to Shave, the gallery will boast 1,200 square feet of exhibition space, viewing rooms, and offices. The size of the gallery will allow more intimate shows to be staged than at its other larger locations, which can be found on Vyner Street and Helmet Row. “The rich history of art dealing in St James’s has an intriguing combination of Old Master galleries, as well as antique dealers and antiquarian bookstores,” said Shave. “Over the last several decades the area has also become a destination for leading contemporary galleries, making it an ideal situation for Modern Art to position itself within central London.”

The twenty-eighth edition of the Outsider Art Fair, which will be held at the Metropolitan Pavilion on 125 West Eighteenth Street in New York from January 16 to January 19, 2020, has released the list of galleries participating in the event. The 2020 exhibitors include first-timers ACM Gallery (Tokyo), Arushi Arts (New Delhi), bG Gallery (Santa Monica), Howard Greenberg Gallery (New York), Koelsch Gallery (Houston), and Kushino Terrace (Hiroshima). The fair will also feature a redesigned floor plan and a revamped café, and three curated projects as well as special programs, including an exhibition of work by Shipibo artists Sara Flores and Clica Vasquez Yui, curated by Brett Littman, director of the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum in Long Island City.

Victoria Miro has announced its representation of the Columbia-born, Brooklyn-based artist María Berrío. Known for her large-scale works, which are meticulously crafted from layers of Japanese paper, Berrío creates compositions that are populated predominantly by women and are filled with cross-cultural references. The artist often draws from surrealism, magical realism, and the oral traditions and customs of South America.

Speaking about the women featured in her works, the artist said: “They are embodied ideals of femininity. The ghostly pallor of their skin suggests an otherworldliness; they appear to be more spirit that flesh. These are the women I want to be: strong, vulnerable, compassionate, courageous, and in harmony with themselves and nature.” Berrío’s work will be included in the gallery’s presentation at Art Basel Miami Beach in December and will be featured in a solo exhibition at Victoria Miro’s UK location in June 2020.

