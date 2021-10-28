Peter Doroshenko to Depart as Executive Director of Dallas Contemporary

Peter Doroshenko will vacate his position as executive director of Dallas Contemporary in May 2022, when his contract expires, Artnews reports. Doroshenko, previously the president and artistic director of the Pinchuk Art Centre in Kiev, served in the role for eleven years, having assumed the directorship in October 2010. His departure comes six months after the museum sparked controversy in firing an employee who had asked the institution to make a public statement regarding the Atlanta spa shootings of March 16, which were determined to be anti-Asian hate crimes. Though the museum ultimately posted a message of solidarity on its Instagram, critics deemed it insincere, pointing to a similar message issued by the institution in the wake of the George Floyd murder of May 2020 and accusing Dallas Contemporary of failing to effect real change in regard to issues surrounding race. The museum maintained that the worker’s dismissal was unrelated to her request for a public statement.

During Doroshenko’s tenure as executive director, Dallas Contemporary, which occupies a massive former metal-bending factory in the Texas city’s design district, saw its budget increase fivefold and greatly expanded its bilingual learning programs. Doroshenko oversaw a number of major exhibitions, including those by Eric Fischl and Yoshitomi Nara, and with assistant curator Lilia Kudelia organized the 2017 Ukraine pavilion at the Venice Biennale, featuring the work of photographer Boris Mikhailov. Prior to departing Pinchuk for Dallas Contemporary, the Chicago-born Doroshenko held directorship positions at BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art, Gateshead, UK; Stedelijk Museum voor Actuele Kunst, Ghent, Belgium; and the Institute of Visual Arts at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. From 1991 to 1995, he was a curator at Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston.

A search for his replacement is underway.

