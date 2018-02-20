Peter Gorschlüter Appointed Director of Germany’s Museum Folkwang

Curator and art historian Peter Gorschlüter has been named the new director of the Museum Folkwang in Essen, Germany. Gorschlüter has served as the deputy director of the Museum of Modern Art (MMK) in Frankfurt since 2010. He succeeds Tobia Bezzola, who became director the Museo d’arte della Svizzera in Lugano, Switzerland, in January 2018, and will assume his responsibilities on July 1.

Expected to serve an eight-year term, Gorschlüter said, “It will be exciting to manage the Museum Folkwang, with its impressive history and collection, during a time when museums must reposition themselves internationally in the face of social, technological, and artistic developments. The Folkwang ideal is utterly crucial for a museum of the twenty-first century—and a challenge I am looking forward to as much as I am to working with the museum’s staff and the city of Essen.”

Born in Mainz in 1974, Gorschlüter studied art history and media theory at the Karlsruhe College of Art and Design. He held curatorial positions at the Kunsthalle Düsseldorf from 2002 to 2007 and the Tate Liverpool from 2008 to 2010, and cocurated the 2010 Liverpool Biennial and the photography triennial RAY in Frankfurt am Main in 2015 and 2018. In 2005, Gorschlüter cofounded Passenger Books, a small publishing company. Since he joined the Museum of Modern Art in Frankfurt, he has organized numerous exhibitions showcasing the works of photographer Rineke Dijkstra; artist and theorist Hélio Oiticica; book- and installation-artist Jewyo Rhii; artist and filmmaker Fiona Tan, and fashion designer Kostas Murkudis, among others.

Commenting on the appointment, Mayor Thomas Kufen said, “I am certain that with his expertise, Peter Gorschlüter will contribute to a revitalization of the museum. Museum Folkwang is a real drawcard for our city, with a profile that extends well beyond the confines of our region. I think this international reputation is in good hands, and at the same time, I am convinced that the people of Essen can look forward to some new directions under this new leadership.”