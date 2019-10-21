Pew Center for Arts & Heritage Awards $8.4 Million to Philadelphia’s Cultural Sector

The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage, a multidisciplinary grantmaker invested in the cultural vitality of Greater Philadelphia, announced the recipients of its 2019 artist fellowships and project grants. The organization will award a total of $8.4 million to thirty-nine grantees. In addition to this year’s grant cycle, the center will also invite two artists from outside of region to live and work in the community for a year-long residency.

The Pew Fellowships, which provide awards of $75,000 to individual artists, went to ten artists working in visual art, literature, dance, and theater: Jonathan Lyndon Chase, Dinita Clark, Kirsten Kaschock, Carolyn Lazard, Roberto Lugo, Karyn Olivier, Lisa Marie Patzer, Imani Perry, Maria Shaplin, and Becky Suss. The two fellows in residence—playwright and director Tina Satter and poet Julian Talamantez Brolaski—hail from New York City and Oakland, California, respectively.

Among the twenty-seven projects receiving support from the organization are Making Place Matter, an exhibition of ceramic artists in the Clay Studio’s new home in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia; “Mary Reid Kelley and Patrick Kelley: Dust to Dust,” a show on the impact of climate change at the Fabric Workshop and Museum; and a collaboration between artist Doris Salcedo and the Mural Arts Philadelphia. For the full list of artist projects, visit the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage website.

“Our annual grants foster the highest levels of artistic and programmatic excellence,” said Paula Marincola, the Center’s executive director. “The ambitious work these artists and institutions will produce in the coming months will inspire audiences and further elevate Philadelphia’s visibility as a thriving hub for culture.”

Installation by artist Refik Anadol. Courtesy of the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

ALL IMAGES