Philadelphia ICA Appoints Hallie Ringle Chief Curator

The Institute of Contemporary Art, University of Pennsylvania (ICA) today revealed that it has named Hallie Ringle as its Daniel and Brett Sundheim Chief Curator. Ringle arrives to the museum from the Birmingham Museum of Art in Alabama, where she has since 2018 served as curator of contemporary art. A 2019 recipient of an Andy Warhol Curatorial Fellowship, Ringle since 2021 has concurrently served as curator at large for MoMA PS1 in New York. From 2013 to 2018, she worked at New York’s Studio Museum in Harlem, rising from senior curatorial assistant to assistant curator. Ringle holds a master’s in art history with a concentration in Contemporary African Art from the University of Texas at Austin, and a BA in art history and history from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She will step into her new role at the ICA September 16.

The ICA further announced the appointment of Rachell Morillo as director of public engagement and research, and the promotion of Alex Klein to the position of Dorothy and Stephen R. Weber (CHE ’60) Senior Curator. Morillo, who served as senior coordinator of public programs and community engagement at the Studio Museum in Harlem from 2016 to 2018 before leaving to become the inaugural associate educator of civic engagement at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, will take up her post at the ICA on September 12. Klein, who has been on the ICA’s curatorial staff since 2011 and was in 2015 promoted to Dorothy and Stephen R. Weber (CHE ’60) Curator, has already assumed her new role.

Together with director Zoë Ryan, Ringle, Morillo, and Klein will form the ICA’s new leadership team and will pursue a stated goal of invigorating the non-collecting institution’s exhibition program and broadening its public outreach, with a strong focus on its surrounding communities.

“Hallie and Rachell bring a wealth of experience in innovative program development and audience engagement that resonates with ICA’s history of risk-taking and reflects our commitment to deepening connections throughout our community,” said Ryan. “Alongside these new appointments, it is fitting to recognize the talent we have fostered from within ICA with the promotion of Alex, whose curatorial practice has focused on advancing the work of under-recognized artists and new scholarship across disciplines. Together the three women bring invaluable perspectives to our leadership team as ICA continues to forge artist-centric, culturally relevant, and community-responsive exhibitions, programs, and curricula.”

