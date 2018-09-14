Philadelphia Museum of Art Appoints Louis Marchesano Senior Curator of Prints, Drawings, and Photographs

The Philadelphia Museum of Art announced today that Louis Marchesano was named the institution’s new senior curator of prints, drawings, and photographs. He will succeed Innis Shoemaker, who retired after more than thirty years with the museum earlier this year. Marchesano will take up the post in January 2019.

Commenting on his new role, Marchesano said, “I am absolutely thrilled to take on such an important position, overseeing a distinguished collection and department, which has recently generated ground-breaking exhibitions and publications on Paul Strand, modern Mexican printmaking, German romantic prints, and self-taught art from the Bonovitz collection.”

Marchesano comes to the institution from the Getty Research Institute (GRI) in Los Angeles where he served as curator of prints and drawings since 2002. During his tenure, he helped with the development of the GRI’s collection of prints and drawings, increasing the number of works on paper ranging from the fifteenth through twentieth centuries.

“Louis will bring a wealth of experience to his new position and he has proven himself to be an exceptional leader, a capable administrator, and a valued colleague,” director and CEO Timothy Rub said in a statement.” It was not only the breadth of his experience but also the breadth of his interests across the field that made Louis such a compelling candidate for this position.”

