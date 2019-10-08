Philadelphia’s Institute of Contemporary Art Gifted $1.15 Million

The Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) at the University of Pennsylvania has received a gift of $1.15 million from an anonymous donor. The funds will be used to endow the position of director of public engagement, which is currently held by James E. Britt Jr., and will support a travel fund for undergraduate students studying in the university’s department of the history of art. “ICA is extremely grateful to this anonymous donor for making such a visionary gift,” said interim director John McInerney.

Since Britt joined the ICA in 2018, he developed several new initiatives, including Pennsight, a student docent program, and has helped students engage with contemporary art through an expanded program of performances, symposiums, and other events and by growing the student board. Britt also works with McInerney and the curatorial department to further integrate ICA’s curatorial program within the curriculum of the university’s twelve schools and build new partnerships with civic, educational, and cultural institutions throughout the city.

