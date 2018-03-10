Philip Martin Launches New Los Angeles Gallery

Following the closure of Los Angeles’s Cherry and Martin gallery, Philip Martin has rebranded the Culver City space and launched an eponymous gallery. “Philip Martin Gallery will present innovative, experimental and ambitious artworks in all media at its gallery location in Los Angeles, and at art fairs, both in the United States and abroad,” the gallery said in a statement. It will continue to represent the same artists as Cherry and Martin, including Ericka Beckman, Kwame Brathwaite, Brian Bress, Carl Cheng, Holly Coulis, Katy Cowan, Tomory Dodge, Nathan Mabry, T. Kelly Mason, Pat O’Neill, Robert Overby, Bernard Piffaretti, Michael Rey, Adam Silverman, and Lew Thomas.

Mary Leigh Cherry, cofounder of Cherry and Martin, which opened in 2006, announced that it would be shutting its doors in January. In a statement provided to artforum.com, she said, “After twelve extremely successful years working in close partnership with Philip in building our gallery—Cherry and Martin—and following considerable thought about the next phase of my life and my passions, I have decided that the time has come for me to move on.”

Philip Martin said that he “would personally like to express his heartfelt thanks to all the artists who presented their work at Cherry and Martin. In their respective bodies of work, and in their own unique ways, these artists provided us with a generous opportunity to consider the changing nature of the art object at the beginning of the twenty-first century. At the same time, these artists pushed us to ask vital questions about who we are today and what it means to live in the context of our product-driven, global mass media culture.”

Philip Martin Gallery is currently presenting works by Brathwaite, Bress, Dodge, Mabry, and Silverman in booth 718 at the Armory Show in New York. The gallery will begin regular programming at its at its 2712 S. La Cienega Blvd. location on April 28.