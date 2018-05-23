Philip Roth (1933–2018)

Philip Roth, a league of American writer for whom John Updike and Saul Bellow were contemporaries, has died from congestive heart failure, reports Charles McGrath of the New York Times. He was eighty-five years old.

Roth was the author of more than thirty books. Among Roth’s most famous works are Portnoy’s Complaint (1969), The Great American Novel (1973), My Life as a Man (1974), and I Married a Communist (1998). He was only the third writer—after Eudora Welty and Bellow—to have his volumes preserved by the Library of America while still alive. He was also the recipient of numerous awards, such as the Man Booker Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, a pair of National Book Critics Circle awards, and two National Book Awards. Though much of his work explored the Jewish American experience, he bristled at being categorized. “The epithet American-Jewish writer has no meaning for me. If I’m not an American, I’m nothing,” said Roth.

The writer was born on March 19, 1933 in Newark, New Jersey. His mother was a homemaker and his father was an insurance manager at Metropolitan Life. He started his college education at the Newark branch of Rutgers University as a pre-law student, and eventually transferred to Bucknell College, where changed his major to literature. He later went to the University of Chicago, where he was awarded an MA in 1955.

His first collection of short stories, Goodbye, Columbus (1959), though well received (it won the author his first National Book Award in 1960), was criticized by several powerful rabbis for its portrayal of Jews as morally flawed and materialistic. On a panel at Yeshiva University in 1962, he was attacked, and he promised himself he’d never write about Jews again. That, however, did not last: “My humiliation before the Yeshiva belligerents—indeed, the angry Jewish resistance that I aroused virtually from the start—was the luckiest break I could have had,” he said. It was a decade later that Roth’s most iconic work, Portnoy’s Complaint (“an experiment in verbal exuberance,” according to Roth), was published. About a horny Jewish teenager who has sex with everything from a family dinner to a baseball mitt, it was also a bestseller. But it did receive mixed reviews. Critic Irving Howe wrote rather unsparingly of the work in 1972: “The cruelest thing anyone can do with Portnoy’s Complaint is read it twice.” The Kabbalah scholar Gershom Scholem said it was more detrimental to Jewish identity than the notorious anti-Semitic text, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion (1919).

Some decades and several books later—along with tremendous amounts of acclaim—Roth decided in 2010 (right after the publication of Nemesis) that he wanted to stop working. And in 2012, he officially announced that he did. “The struggle with writing is done,” said a note he taped to his computer. “I was by this time no longer in possession of the mental vitality or the physical fitness needed to mount and sustain a large creative attack of any duration,” Roth mentioned in recent interview about his decision. Surely he wasn't regretful: While living on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, he spent his retirement reading voraciously (mostly nonfiction), going to concerts, and spending time with friends.