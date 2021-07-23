Phillips Collection Director Dorothy Kosinski to Depart

Dorothy Kosinski, who has served as director and CEO of the Phillips Collection since 2008, is set to depart the private Washington, DC, institution at the end of 2022. During her tenure, the hundred-year-old Phillips Collection, which claims to be the country’s first museum of modern art, saw its collection more than double, from two thousand objects to more than five thousand, through acquisitions focused on photography and contemporary art. Its endowment also grew, to nearly $100 million, representing a fivefold increase.

Midway through her service, Kosinski began examining equity and diversity at the institution, and in 2018 hired a chief diversity officer, years before museums of comparable stature adopted the practice. Her interest in diversity and social issues extended to the museum’s exhibitions, most recently as exemplified by 2019’s “The Warmth of Other Suns: Stories of Global Displacement,” organized by New York’s New Museum, and 2020’s “Riffs and Relations: African American Artists and the European Modernist Tradition,” which the Phillips mounted itself. Kosinski was known for her appetite for collaboration, bringing the museum into partnership with the Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus in Southeast Washington and with the University of Maryland in College Park to create the UMD Center for Art & Knowledge at the Phillips Collection. In 2020, she hired the museum’s first director of community engagement.

Kosinski, who will become director emerita on her departure, told the Washington Post that, though leading to a “stressful year,” the Covid-19 pandemic did not play a role in her decision to leave, saying she had long planned to exit following “a good round fifteen years.” The Phillips Collection is in the process of selecting a firm to conduct a search for her successor.

ALL IMAGES