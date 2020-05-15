Phillips Names Jonathan Crockett Chairman of Asia

Phillips has appointed Jonathan Crockett as chairman of Asia. Since Crockett joined Phillips as deputy chairman of Asia in May 2016, he helped establish the auction house’s regional headquarters in Hong Kong and has spearheaded the company’s expansion across Asia. During his tenure, he supervised seven series of sales in Hong Kong that set new records, and in 2019, Phillips’s total auction sales in Asia amounted to more than $123 million, an increase of 77 percent since 2016.

“Jonathan has worked closely with all our specialist departments to further strengthen our cross-category approach to highlight our auction offerings to a broad range of clients across the region,” said Edward Dolman, Phillips’s chief executive officer. “In his new role, he will partner with Phillips senior executives across all regions to build our sales and global presence, and continue to further develop the company’s overall growth strategy for Asia. As we celebrate our fifth year anniversary in the region, we look forward to building on our solid foundation by continuing the next phase of our sustained growth.”

ALL IMAGES