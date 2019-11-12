Phillips Names New Regional Directors of Scandinavia and Switzerland

Phillips has appointed Lori Spector as senior international specialist of twentieth century and contemporary art and as regional director of Zurich and Kirsten MacDonald as regional director for Scandinavia. Spector has most recently been working as an art advisor and dealer between Zurich and New York and will be tasked with building Phillips’s presence in Switzerland, and MacDonald comes to Phillips from Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers, where she was head of sales and shipping.

Previously, Spector worked in the Impressionist and modern art department at Christie’s New York before moving to Phillips in 2000, where she was a specialist and later a senior director of its Impressionist and modern art department. In 2004, Spector left the auction house to establish Lori Spector Fine Art, Inc. Before pursuing a career in the art world, MacDonald held various positions at the global shipping company Maersk Line, including head of communications and branding.

“We are thrilled to be working with Lori again, who is highly regarded in Switzerland and further afield after spending time in New York,” said Cheyenne Westphal, global chairwoman and the Jean-Paul Engelen worldwide cohead of twentieth-century and contemporary art. “With her significant experience and passion for engaging with collectors and colleagues—and her deep understanding of the auction business—Lori will be a transformative addition to our team.”

On MacDonald’s new role, Westphal said that she “will partner with Phillips’s senior executives in Europe, Asia, and the United States to further develop our global client relationships, focusing on delivering best-in-class services and engagement opportunities to today’s collectors.” She will be based in Copenhagen.

ALL IMAGES