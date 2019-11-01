Phillips Taps Markus Dochantschi’s studioMDA to Design New York Headquarters

Phillips announced that studioMDA, founded by Markus Dochantschi, will design its new headquarters at 432 Park Avenue in Manhattan. The auction house revealed that it planned to relocate to the new luxury building designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects and Macklowe Properties in December of last year.

The auction house will assume more than fifty-five-thousand square feet of commercial space in the residential tower’s double-height, column-free underground concourse, and will take over the Park Avenue Cube, a white-glass modernist structure of more than five-thousand square feet on the northwest corner of Fifty-Sixth Street and Park Avenue. Its staff will move into offices across from the Four Seasons Hotel.

“We chose this outstanding firm for several reasons,” said Edward Dolman, CEO of Phillips. “First and foremost, we selected studioMDA for its consistent design excellence. Markus has developed a strong reputation for the exceptional quality of his work designing some of the most elegant art galleries and exhibition spaces built in the last decade. In addition, his firm’s cultural experience means he not only understands our unique needs, but also the collaborative nature of our business.”

StudioMDA has previously designed Paul Kasmin Gallery, Anton Kern Gallery, and Nahmad Contemporary, among other galleries. It is currently working on designing spaces for the Faurschou Foundation in Greenpoint, Brooklyn; Andrew Kreps Gallery in Tribeca; and a private art museum in Thailand. Dochantschi, who previously ran the office of Zaha Hadid Architects for seven years, said, “Having worked on numerous cultural spaces, I believe we can create a new kind of auction house with a more exciting relationship to the city to present Phillips’ ever-changing exhibitions. . . .By activating the public spaces through the Cube, the new space will become a hybrid of auction house, gallery, lecture forum and event space. And unlike any other auction house, the new Phillips headquarters will allow a direct visual connection from the street to the auction experience.”

ALL IMAGES