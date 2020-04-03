Phoenix Art Museum Names Tim Rodgers Director and CEO

Phoenix Art Museum has appointed Timothy R. Rodgers as its next director and CEO. Rodgers comes to the institution from The Wolfsonian–Florida International University in Miami, which he has led since 2015. He succeeds Amada Cruz, who departed in the summer of 2019 to head the Seattle Art Museum and will assume his post after July 1.

“Tim is a seasoned director and scholar whose leadership experience and ability to bring communities together made him the ideal candidate for Phoenix Art Museum,” said Mark Feldman, a cochair of the museum’s board of trustees. “His proven track record maintaining an institution’s financial and operational health, combined with his knowledge of Greater Phoenix and the Southwest region, will be crucial in helping the museum weather this unprecedented global health crisis and ensuring the museum’s long-term sustainability.”

During his tenure at The Wolfsonian–FIU, Rodgers helped the institution raise more than $51 million dollars for its expansion; established the Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab, a new MA and PhD academic program in the public humanities; and grew its collection by more than 15,000 works. Prior to helming the museum, Rodgers served for six years as director of the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, vice president of the Scottsdale Cultural Council, and as chief curator of the New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe from 2002–09.

Commenting on his new post, Rodgers said: “I have long been an admirer of the museum, dating back to my early days as an undergraduate studying art history at Arizona State University. I know that this is a challenging time for all museums as they remain closed in order to protect the health and wellbeing of their staff and community. However, I look forward to joining the incredible staff and patrons who have made this museum a vibrant and welcoming destination for audiences of all ages, and working together to ensure the institution is around for generations to come while reaffirming its role as the premier art museum in Arizona and the region.”

