Photographers Launch Fundraiser for NYC Hospital at Center of COVID-19 Fight
Ninety-six commercial and fine art photographers are participating in an online fundraiser to help a New York City hospital that was one of the earliest and hardest-hit by the coronavirus. Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens has been overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 patients that have come to the facility for treatment. Councilman Daniel Dromm, who represents Elmhurst and Jackson Heights, has called the area the “epicenter of the epicenter.”
A spokesperson at Elmhurst Hospital said: “As of early April, patients and difficult outcomes have skyrocketed. This has taken a devastating toll on front-line staff. In addition to the sheer exhaustion of caring for so many critically ill patients, our doctors and nurses fear for their own safety and that of their families. Many are also experiencing moral distress in the face of so many lost—in many instances, with family members never having a chance to say goodbye.”
Inspired by a similar fundraiser for the Pope John XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, Italy—which raised more than $793,000 ten days after it was launched—“Pictures For Elmhurst” was initiated by the New York–based photographer Samantha Casolari and will run from April 10 to April 20. Anyone interested in supporting the fundraiser can buy 8.5 x 11 inch prints priced at $150 from artists such as Matthew Booth, Vittoria Cerciello, Stefan Dufgran, and Jody Rogac on picturesforelmhurst.com.
Commenting on the initiative, Casolari said that “the most difficult thing as this lockdown began was feeling powerless to help. . . .I am originally from Italy, and took part in a beautiful fundraiser last week where Italian and international photographers donated work to raise funds for the intensive care units at a hospital in Bergamo overwhelmed by COVID-19. The project was extremely successful, so I wanted to repeat it here.” She added, “The support from the photo community has been overwhelming; it’s beautiful to witness such generosity and see first-hand how much New Yorkers want to give back to their city.”
The list of contributing artists is as follows:
Adam Kremer
Adam Pape
Alejandro Martin Lorenzo
Andreas Laszlo Konrath
Annie Powers
Austin Lynch
Ben Grieme
Benedict Brink
Bibi Cornejo Borthwick
Bon Duke
Brian Galderisi
Brianna Capozzi
Bryan Liston
Cara Stricker
Carlotta Manaigo
Caroll Taveras
Chad Moore
Cheryl Dunn
Columbine Goldsmith
Dan Martensen
Dan McMahon
Daniel Shea
Dario Catellani
Drew Jarrett
Drew Vickers
Dru Donovan
Elinor Carucci
Ethan James Green
Eva O'Leary
Farah Al Qasimi
Geordie Wood
Gregory Harris
Hans Neumann
Hart Lëshkina
Jack Pierson
Jason Fulford
Jason Nocito
Jeff Henrikson
Jeremy Liebman
Jody Rogac
Joel Fisher
John Lehr
John Pilson
Josh Olins
Joshua Mathews
Justin Leveritt
Justine Kurland
Katsu Naito
Lele Saveri
Luis Alberto Rodriguez
Marcelo Gomes
Mark Borthwick
Marlene Marino
Mary Manning
Matt Jones
Matthew Booth
Matthew Grubb
Matthew Porter
Matthew Tammaro
Max Farago
Maxime Poiblanc
Michael Hauptman
Oto Gillen
Paola Kudacki
Pari Dukovic
Paul Graham
Paul Maffi
Paulo Sutch
Peter Sutherland
Quentin de Briey
Richard Renaldi
Robert Whitman
Rory Mulligan
Ruvan Wijesooriya
Ryan Foerster
Sam Rock
Samantha Casolari
Samuel Bradley
Sara Cwynar
Sasha Rudensky
Sean Thomas
Sebastian Kim
Shaniqwa Jarvis
Sharif Hamza
Skye Parrott
Stef Mitchell
Stefan Ruiz
Stefano Azario
Tanya and Zhenya Posternak
Tina Tyrell
Tyler Mitchell
Victoria Hely-Hutchinson
Vincent van de Wijngaard
Yelena Yemchuk
Yorgo Prinos
Zora Siche