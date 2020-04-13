Photographers Launch Fundraiser for NYC Hospital at Center of COVID-19 Fight

Ninety-six commercial and fine art photographers are participating in an online fundraiser to help a New York City hospital that was one of the earliest and hardest-hit by the coronavirus. Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens has been overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 patients that have come to the facility for treatment. Councilman Daniel Dromm, who represents Elmhurst and Jackson Heights, has called the area the “epicenter of the epicenter.”

A spokesperson at Elmhurst Hospital said: “As of early April, patients and difficult outcomes have skyrocketed. This has taken a devastating toll on front-line staff. In addition to the sheer exhaustion of caring for so many critically ill patients, our doctors and nurses fear for their own safety and that of their families. Many are also experiencing moral distress in the face of so many lost—in many instances, with family members never having a chance to say goodbye.”

Inspired by a similar fundraiser for the Pope John XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, Italy—which raised more than $793,000 ten days after it was launched—“Pictures For Elmhurst” was initiated by the New York–based photographer Samantha Casolari and will run from April 10 to April 20. Anyone interested in supporting the fundraiser can buy 8.5 x 11 inch prints priced at $150 from artists such as Matthew Booth, Vittoria Cerciello, Stefan Dufgran, and Jody Rogac on picturesforelmhurst.com.

Commenting on the initiative, Casolari said that “the most difficult thing as this lockdown began was feeling powerless to help. . . .I am originally from Italy, and took part in a beautiful fundraiser last week where Italian and international photographers donated work to raise funds for the intensive care units at a hospital in Bergamo overwhelmed by COVID-19. The project was extremely successful, so I wanted to repeat it here.” She added, “The support from the photo community has been overwhelming; it’s beautiful to witness such generosity and see first-hand how much New Yorkers want to give back to their city.”

The list of contributing artists is as follows:

Adam Kremer

Adam Pape

Alejandro Martin Lorenzo

Andreas Laszlo Konrath

Annie Powers

Austin Lynch

Ben Grieme

Benedict Brink

Bibi Cornejo Borthwick

Bon Duke

Brian Galderisi

Brianna Capozzi

Bryan Liston

Cara Stricker

Carlotta Manaigo

Caroll Taveras

Chad Moore

Cheryl Dunn

Columbine Goldsmith

Dan Martensen

Dan McMahon

Daniel Shea

Dario Catellani

Drew Jarrett

Drew Vickers

Dru Donovan

Elinor Carucci

Ethan James Green

Eva O'Leary

Farah Al Qasimi

Geordie Wood

Gregory Harris

Hans Neumann

Hart Lëshkina

Jack Pierson

Jason Fulford

Jason Nocito

Jeff Henrikson

Jeremy Liebman

Jody Rogac

Joel Fisher

John Lehr

John Pilson

Josh Olins

Joshua Mathews

Justin Leveritt

Justine Kurland

Katsu Naito

Lele Saveri

Luis Alberto Rodriguez

Marcelo Gomes

Mark Borthwick

Marlene Marino

Mary Manning

Matt Jones

Matthew Booth

Matthew Grubb

Matthew Porter

Matthew Tammaro

Max Farago

Maxime Poiblanc

Michael Hauptman

Oto Gillen

Paola Kudacki

Pari Dukovic

Paul Graham

Paul Maffi

Paulo Sutch

Peter Sutherland

Quentin de Briey

Richard Renaldi

Robert Whitman

Rory Mulligan

Ruvan Wijesooriya

Ryan Foerster

Sam Rock

Samantha Casolari

Samuel Bradley

Sara Cwynar

Sasha Rudensky

Sean Thomas

Sebastian Kim

Shaniqwa Jarvis

Sharif Hamza

Skye Parrott

Stef Mitchell

Stefan Ruiz

Stefano Azario

Tanya and Zhenya Posternak

Tina Tyrell

Tyler Mitchell

Victoria Hely-Hutchinson

Vincent van de Wijngaard

Yelena Yemchuk

Yorgo Prinos

Zora Siche

