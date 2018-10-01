Phyllis Kind (1933–2018)

Phyllis Kind, an influential American gallerist and dealer largely considered the doyenne of “Outsider Art,” died in San Francisco last Friday, September 28, at age eighty-five. As a champion of marginalized visionaries, Kind helped introduce now-celebrated self-taught artists including Henry Darger, Martin Ramírez, and Joseph Yoakum to wider audiences through her galleries in Chicago and New York.

Phyllis Cobin was born in New York in 1933. In the 1950s, she enrolled in the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, where she studied chemistry and met Joshua Kind, her future husband. After resettling briefly in New York, where Phyllis taught at an elementary school as her husband earned a doctorate in art history, the Kinds moved to Chicago, where Phyllis attained a master’s degree in English literature from the University of Chicago. In 1967, the Kinds opened a gallery dedicated to Old Master prints. After discovering artists associated with the city’s nascent Imagist movement—including Hairy Who members Jim Nutt, Gladys Nilsson, Art Green, and Karl Wirsum—at the Hyde Park Art Center, Kind began showing these artists’ funky, Pop-ish output at the gallery. In 1975, she expanded to New York with a SoHo outpost, which showed work by Chicago artists like Ed Paschke and Roger Brown. Both fixtures soon became hubs for underrepresented and untrained artists. For decades, Kind shaped the mainstream art industry by recontextualizing self-taught and often institutionalized artists (such as Darger, Ramírez, Adolf Wölfli, and Carlo Zinelli) in contemporary art spaces. Her Chicago location closed in 1998 and her New York gallery closed after Kind’s retirement in 2009.

Kind is the most recent of several Chicago art world losses this year; artist Sabina Ott, critic James Yood, and critic Dennis Adrian—with whom Kind helped devise a national market for Imagist art—were all considered pivotal in their encouraging of local Chicago artists and movements. “What Phyllis managed to do over many years of advocacy was not only to introduce art unfamiliar to the general public but also to challenge and ultimately break down some of the prejudices that were arbitrarily imposed upon both her well-schooled and her unschooled artists,” wrote critic Robert Storr.

When asked in a recent interview to reflect on her legacy, Kind, who was known for her caustic wit, seemed comfortable with her life’s work. “What do I want to be remembered for? I never actually thought about that,” she mused. “But now I’m thinking about it because you’re here.” She paused. “I don’t have to think about it anymore, because you’re recording every little thing I say!”

ALL IMAGES