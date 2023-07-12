Pistoletto’s Venus of the Rags Torched in Naples

A towering iteration of Arte Povera artist Michelangelo Pistoletto’s Venus of the Rags that had recently been installed in Naples’s Piazza del Municipio was destroyed by fire early on the morning of July 12. Arson is suspected. The sculpture, which depicts the titular Roman goddess of love and fertility cast in plaster and standing before a massive pile of rags, was publicly unveiled just two weeks ago, on June 28. One of Pistoletto’s most famous works, it was originally created in 1967; a cement Venus purchased from a garden store starred in that iteration. Several other versions of the sculpture remain on display in museums scattered across the globe. Inspired by Danish sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen’s 1813–16 Venus with Apple, the installation is meant to evoke the dichotomy between eternal beauty, as embodied by Venus, and the consumerist decline of modern society, represented by the heaped rags.

Addressing reporters before the work’s smoldering ruins, Naples mayor Gaetano Manfredi acknowledged that the city’s police were investigating the conflagration as an act of vandalism and announced that the installation would be remade. A crowdfunding campaign to pay for the reconstruction is already underway.

“It is a work that calls for regeneration, on the necessity to find a balance and harmony between two minds that are represented on the one hand by beauty, and on the other by consummate consumerism, a disaster,’’ the ninety-year-old Pistoletto told Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera. “The world is going up in flames anyway. The same spirits that are waging war are the ones that set the Venus on fire.”

“Deep dismay at what happened to the Venus of the Rags,” Manfredi tweeted in Italian. “Now, however, is the time for a response from the city: I have already heard from Pistoletto, the work will be redone. Violence and vandalism will not stop art, regeneration and culture in Naples.”

