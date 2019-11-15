Police Thwart Theft of Two Rembrandts in London Exhibition

An unidentified suspect targeted two Rembrandt paintings in an attempted theft at London’s Dulwich Picture Gallery on Wednesday night, reports the Guardian.

The police said the intruder forced their way into the “Rembrandt’s Light” exhibition galleries half an hour to midnight on November 13. A new state-of-the-art alarm system installed for the exhibition notified security, reports Artnet, and the authorities arrived quickly to the scene. The suspect sprayed a canister of an unknown substance into an officer’s face and was able to get away, though no one suffered serious injuries and both canvases—which the gallery has declined to identify publicly—were secured on the grounds.

Police officer Jason Barber called it an “audacious attempted burglary . . . [that] was clearly planned in advance.” The exhibition of thirty-five paintings, drawings, and etchings, including works on loan from the Louvre and Rijksmuseum, is celebrating the three-hundred and fiftieth anniversary since the Dutch old master’s death, and involves major works such as Girl at a Window, 1645, A Woman Bathing in a Stream, 1654, Christ and St Mary Magdalen at the Tomb, 1638, and Philemon and Baucis, 1658. The show, which opened last month and is scheduled to close in February, will remain closed until the police complete a full investigation of the foiled heist.

