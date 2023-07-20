Pollock-Krasner Foundation Announces $2.7 Million in Grants
The Pollock-Krasner Foundation revealed that it would award grants totaling nearly $2.7 million to ninety-three artists and nonprofit organizations around the world. The recipients represent fifteen countries and fourteen states and territories. The grants are meant to provide artists and organizations with professional support, enabling them to create new work, purchase materials, rent studio space, prepare for and mount exhibitions, and attend residencies. Funds may also be used to offset living expenses.
The 2022–23 Lee Krasner Award for lifetime achievement this year went to Oakland, California–based painter, sculptor, printmaker, and draftsman Oliver Lee Jackson. The St. Louis native is being honored for his innovative work, which treads the line between figuration and abstraction, as well as for his support of African American artists over his six-decade career. Jackson has taught art, philosophy, and Pan-African Humanities at St. Louis Community College, Southern Illinois University, Washington University in St. Louis, Oberlin College, and California State University, Sacramento.
Pakistani American artist Shahzia Sikander earlier this year was announced as the recipient of the 2023 Pollock Prize for Creativity for her multimedia exhibition “Havah...to breathe, air, life.” Exploring issues of women and justice, the exhibition appeared this past spring at Madison Square Park in New York before traveling to Houston in June. Brooklyn-based artist María Elena González received both a Pollock-Krasner Foundation grant and the Brian Wall Foundation Grant for Sculptors. The $25,000 prize recognizes an exceptional sculptor and is awarded by the Brian Wall Foundation and administered by the Pollock-Krasner Foundation.
The organization annually provides funding to organizations that engage directly with artists. Among this year’s recipients are New York’s ArtTable, in aid of its Artist Talk Series; the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, in support of PKF grantee Stanley Whitney’s retrospective monograph; Laguarres, Spain’s Villa Bergerie, for residency program expenses; and Bronx, New York’s Wave Hill, in support of artist residency and exhibition expenses.
The complete list of 2022–23 recipients is below.
Pollock-Krasner Foundation 2022–23 Artist Grantees
Isabel Aguera, Montreuil, France
Ian Andrews, Birmingham, England
Miguel Arzabe, Oakland, CA
Rogelio Báez Vega, San Juan, PR
Joan Bankemper, New York
Yevgeniya Baras, Long Island City, NY
Jagoda Bednarsky, Berlin
Anna-Sophie Berger, Brooklyn, NY
Laura Bielau, Berlin
Vicente Blanco, Lugo, Spain
Renée Bouchard, Bennington, VT
Sarah Cale, Brussels
Josely Carvalho, Hoboken, NJ
Sydney Cash, Marlboro, NY
Sofía Clausse, London
Armen Daneghyan, Yerevan, Armenia
Josh Dorman, New York
Ben Durham, Richmond, VA
Karina El Azem, Buenos Aires
Rehab El Sadek, Austin
Sarah Faux, Brooklyn, NY
Alanna Fields, Upper Marlboro, MD
Avram Finkelstein, Brooklyn, NY
Emanuela Fiorelli, Rome
Linda Fleming, Benicia, CA
Farima Fooladi, Spring, TX
Bernhard Fuchs, Düsseldorf
Bastian Gehbauer, Berlin
Ina Gerken, Düsseldorf
Nicola Ginzel, Brooklyn, NY
María Elena González, Brooklyn, NY
Jesús Hdez-Güero, Madrid
Alex Heilbron, Los Angeles
Mary Henderson, Philadelphia
Hong Hong, Beverly, MA
Patricia Hurl, Roscrea, Ireland
Oliver Lee Jackson, Oakland, CA
Bethany Johnson, Austin
Yongjae Kim, Brooklyn, NY
Felix Kultau, Berlin
Elvira Lantenhammer, Triefenstein, Germany
Georges Le Chevallier, Garner, NC
Kakyoung Lee, Brooklyn, NY
Miguel Ángel Madrigal, Morelos, Mexico
Junko Maruyama, Yokosuka, Japan
Christina Massey, Brooklyn, NY
Miroslaw Maszlanko, Rychliki, Poland
Rita McBride, Los Alamos, CA
Gideon Mendel, London
Jeffrey Meris, New York
Mark Milroy, Brooklyn, NY
Nicholas Moenich, Brooklyn, NY
Bidemi Oloyede, Toronto
Ingrid Olson, Chicago
Steve Parker, Austin
Aviva Rahmani, Vinalhaven, ME
Rachel Rotenberg, Tekoa, Israel
Jayanta Roy, Kolkata
Frauke Schlitz, Stuttgart
Davide Sgambaro, Turin
Dee Shapiro, Great Neck, NY
Shahzia Sikander, New York
Cary Smith, Farmington, CT
Tracey Snelling, Berlin
Cammie Staros, Los Angeles
Kazumi Tanaka, Beacon, NY
Yukiko Terada, Berlin
Cheryl Ann Thomas, Ventura, CA
Francine Tint, New York
Sara VanDerBeek, Brooklyn, NY
Madhu Venugopalan, Ernakulam, India
Patrick Waterhouse, London
Chuck Webster, Ridgewood, NY
Birgitta Weimer, Gummersbach, Germany
Ellen Wetmore, Groton, MA
Richard C. Whitten, Cranston, RI
Kevin Wixted, New York
Ralf Ziervogel, New York
Matthias Zinn, Berlin
Pollock-Krasner Foundation, 2022–23 Organization Grantees
ArtTable, New York: support for its Artist Talk Series
Artadia, Brooklyn, NY: funding for artist award grant
Bronx Museum of the Arts, Bronx, NY: support for Artist in Marketplace Program
Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY: support for PKF Grantee Stanley Whitney Retrospective monograph support
Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, Provincetown, MA: residency program support
MacDowell, New York: support for its residency program
New York Foundation for the Arts, New York: funding for online resources for artists
SculptureCenter, Long Island City, NY: funding for In Practice Program
The Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, East Hampton, NY: funding for program support
Villa Bergerie, Laguarres, Spain: funding for residency program
Wave Hill, Bronx, NY: support for its artist residency and exhibition program
Whitechapel Gallery, London: funding for the exhibition “Action, Gesture, Paint: Women Artists and Global Abstraction 1940–70”
Yaddo, Saratoga Springs, NY: residency program funding