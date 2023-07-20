Pollock-Krasner Foundation Announces $2.7 Million in Grants

The Pollock-Krasner Foundation revealed that it would award grants totaling nearly $2.7 million to ninety-three artists and nonprofit organizations around the world. The recipients represent fifteen countries and fourteen states and territories. The grants are meant to provide artists and organizations with professional support, enabling them to create new work, purchase materials, rent studio space, prepare for and mount exhibitions, and attend residencies. Funds may also be used to offset living expenses.

The 2022–23 Lee Krasner Award for lifetime achievement this year went to Oakland, California–based painter, sculptor, printmaker, and draftsman Oliver Lee Jackson. The St. Louis native is being honored for his innovative work, which treads the line between figuration and abstraction, as well as for his support of African American artists over his six-decade career. Jackson has taught art, philosophy, and Pan-African Humanities at St. Louis Community College, Southern Illinois University, Washington University in St. Louis, Oberlin College, and California State University, Sacramento.

Pakistani American artist Shahzia Sikander earlier this year was announced as the recipient of the 2023 Pollock Prize for Creativity for her multimedia exhibition “Havah...to breathe, air, life.” Exploring issues of women and justice, the exhibition appeared this past spring at Madison Square Park in New York before traveling to Houston in June. Brooklyn-based artist María Elena González received both a Pollock-Krasner Foundation grant and the Brian Wall Foundation Grant for Sculptors. The $25,000 prize recognizes an exceptional sculptor and is awarded by the Brian Wall Foundation and administered by the Pollock-Krasner Foundation.

The organization annually provides funding to organizations that engage directly with artists. Among this year’s recipients are New York’s ArtTable, in aid of its Artist Talk Series; the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, in support of PKF grantee Stanley Whitney’s retrospective monograph; Laguarres, Spain’s Villa Bergerie, for residency program expenses; and Bronx, New York’s Wave Hill, in support of artist residency and exhibition expenses.

The complete list of 2022–23 recipients is below.

Pollock-Krasner Foundation 2022–23 Artist Grantees

Isabel Aguera, Montreuil, France

Ian Andrews, Birmingham, England

Miguel Arzabe, Oakland, CA

Rogelio Báez Vega, San Juan, PR

Joan Bankemper, New York

Yevgeniya Baras, Long Island City, NY

Jagoda Bednarsky, Berlin

Anna-Sophie Berger, Brooklyn, NY

Laura Bielau, Berlin

Vicente Blanco, Lugo, Spain

Renée Bouchard, Bennington, VT

Sarah Cale, Brussels

Josely Carvalho, Hoboken, NJ

Sydney Cash, Marlboro, NY

Sofía Clausse, London

Armen Daneghyan, Yerevan, Armenia

Josh Dorman, New York

Ben Durham, Richmond, VA

Karina El Azem, Buenos Aires

Rehab El Sadek, Austin

Sarah Faux, Brooklyn, NY

Alanna Fields, Upper Marlboro, MD

Avram Finkelstein, Brooklyn, NY

Emanuela Fiorelli, Rome

Linda Fleming, Benicia, CA

Farima Fooladi, Spring, TX

Bernhard Fuchs, Düsseldorf

Bastian Gehbauer, Berlin

Ina Gerken, Düsseldorf

Nicola Ginzel, Brooklyn, NY

María Elena González, Brooklyn, NY

Jesús Hdez-Güero, Madrid

Alex Heilbron, Los Angeles

Mary Henderson, Philadelphia

Hong Hong, Beverly, MA

Patricia Hurl, Roscrea, Ireland

Oliver Lee Jackson, Oakland, CA

Bethany Johnson, Austin

Yongjae Kim, Brooklyn, NY

Felix Kultau, Berlin

Elvira Lantenhammer, Triefenstein, Germany

Georges Le Chevallier, Garner, NC

Kakyoung Lee, Brooklyn, NY

Miguel Ángel Madrigal, Morelos, Mexico

Junko Maruyama, Yokosuka, Japan

Christina Massey, Brooklyn, NY

Miroslaw Maszlanko, Rychliki, Poland

Rita McBride, Los Alamos, CA

Gideon Mendel, London

Jeffrey Meris, New York

Mark Milroy, Brooklyn, NY

Nicholas Moenich, Brooklyn, NY

Bidemi Oloyede, Toronto

Ingrid Olson, Chicago

Steve Parker, Austin

Aviva Rahmani, Vinalhaven, ME

Rachel Rotenberg, Tekoa, Israel

Jayanta Roy, Kolkata

Frauke Schlitz, Stuttgart

Davide Sgambaro, Turin

Dee Shapiro, Great Neck, NY

Shahzia Sikander, New York

Cary Smith, Farmington, CT

Tracey Snelling, Berlin

Cammie Staros, Los Angeles

Kazumi Tanaka, Beacon, NY

Yukiko Terada, Berlin

Cheryl Ann Thomas, Ventura, CA

Francine Tint, New York

Sara VanDerBeek, Brooklyn, NY

Madhu Venugopalan, Ernakulam, India

Patrick Waterhouse, London

Chuck Webster, Ridgewood, NY

Birgitta Weimer, Gummersbach, Germany

Ellen Wetmore, Groton, MA

Richard C. Whitten, Cranston, RI

Kevin Wixted, New York

Ralf Ziervogel, New York

Matthias Zinn, Berlin

Pollock-Krasner Foundation, 2022–23 Organization Grantees

ArtTable, New York: support for its Artist Talk Series

Artadia, Brooklyn, NY: funding for artist award grant

Bronx Museum of the Arts, Bronx, NY: support for Artist in Marketplace Program

Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY: support for PKF Grantee Stanley Whitney Retrospective monograph support

Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, Provincetown, MA: residency program support

MacDowell, New York: support for its residency program

New York Foundation for the Arts, New York: funding for online resources for artists

SculptureCenter, Long Island City, NY: funding for In Practice Program

The Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, East Hampton, NY: funding for program support

Villa Bergerie, Laguarres, Spain: funding for residency program

Wave Hill, Bronx, NY: support for its artist residency and exhibition program

Whitechapel Gallery, London: funding for the exhibition “Action, Gesture, Paint: Women Artists and Global Abstraction 1940–70”

Yaddo, Saratoga Springs, NY: residency program funding

