Pollock-Krasner Foundation Announces Nearly $2.7 Million in New Grants
The Pollock-Krasner Foundation revealed that it would award grants totaling nearly $2.7 million to 106 artists and nonprofit organizations across the globe. The recipients represent sixteen countries and sixteen states. The grants are meant to provide artists and organizations with professional support, enabling them to create new work, purchase materials, rent studio space, prepare for and mount exhibitions and attend residencies. Funds may also be used to offset living expenses.
The Lee Krasner Award for lifetime achievement this year went to Brazilian multimedia artist Josely Carvalho, a first-time grant recipient. The São Paulo–born Carvalho investigates political themes through media including poetry, performance, video art, installation, olfactory art, and silk-screen printing. In the late 1970s, she founded the Silkscreen Project at St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery, in New York, teaching community members to produce political banners. In the 1980s, she participated in Artists’ Call Against US Intervention in Central America and curated an exhibition on reproductive rights that placed the work of female artists from Brazil in dialogue with that of their US counterparts.
Jilin, China–born installation artist Beili Liu this past January was announced as the recipient of the 2022 Pollock Prize for Creativity for her installation and performance series Dreams of the High North: Between Survival and Belonging, which will be shown next summer at Norwegian gallery Hå Gamle Prestegard. In addition to the $50,000 prize, Liu also received the $25,000 Brian Wall Foundation Grant for Sculptors.
The organization annually provides funding to organizations that engage directly with artists. This year’s recipients are Villa Bergerie in Laguarres, Spain, which will use the money to cover residency program expenses; Bronx, New York’s Wave Hill, in support of artist residency and exhibition expenses; and the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, Connecticut, to fund Pollock-Krasner Foundation grantee Milano Chow’s solo exhibition “Prima Facie.”
The complete list of 2021–22 recipients is below.
Pollock-Krasner Foundation 2021–22 Artist Grantees and Lee Krasner Award Recipients:
Roya Amigh, Cambridge, MA
Miroslav Antic, West Palm Beach, FL
Anthony Aziz and Sammy Cucher, Brooklyn, NY
Lou Baltasar, Düsseldorf
Monia Ben Hamouda, Milan
David Benarroch, Madrid
Ruth Beraha, Bologna, Italy
Hermes Berrío, Miami
Shane Bradford, London
Kathe Burkhart, New York
Josely Carvalho, New York
Christopher Hart Chambers, New York
Marta Chilindron, New York
Jeane Cohen, Brunswick, ME
Cesar Cornejo, Manchester, UK
Janet Culbertson, Shelter Island Heights, NY
Edith Derdyk, São Paulo
Claudia Desgranges, Cologne
Laddie John Dill, Los Angeles
Kerstin Drechsel, Berlin
Merion Estes, Yucca Valley, CA
Rodney Ewing, San Francisco
Maura Falfan, New York
Jes Fan, Brooklyn, NY
Elisa Filomena, Turin
Anna Franceschini, Milan
Malado Francine, Los Angeles
Gonzalo Fuenmayor, Miami Shores, FL
Ted Gahl, Litchfield, CT
Surya Suran Gied, Berlin
Alison Goodyear, Bedford, UK
Ashok Kumar Gopalan, Kerala State, India
Jude Griebel, Sundre, Canada
Matthias Grotevent, Düsseldorf
Jennifer Gunlock, Los Angeles
Takuji Hamanaka, Brooklyn, NY
Christopher E. Harrison, Brooklyn Park, MN
Saba Hasan, New Delhi
Judith Henry, Ravena, NY
Faiza Huma, Bhopal MP, India
Fox Hysen, Norfolk, CT
Fumi Ishino, Los Angeles
David N. Jackson, Tarboro, NC
Chris Jagmin, Phoenix
Samuel Jeffery, Berkhamsted, UK
Ervin A. Johnson, Chicago
Pantea Karimi, San Jose, CA
Sharon Kelly, Belfast, Northern Ireland
Shila Khatami, Berlin
Duk Ju L. Kim, Chicago
Daehong Kim, Haeundae-gu Busan, South Korea
Christina Kral, Frankfurt
Perla Krauze, Mexico City
David Krippendorff, Berlin
Sandra Lapage, São Paulo
Makode Linde, Berlin
Beili Liu, Austin, MI
Beth Livensperger, Ridgewood, NY
Rita McBride, Los Alamos, CA
Raymond Meeks, Rhinebeck, NY
Christopher Meerdo, Benton, TX
Elias Mendel, London
Stuart Middleton, Glasgow
Lavely Miller, Cambridge, MD
Penny Olson, Vallejo, CA
Bundith Phunsombatlert, Brooklyn, NY
Luisa Rabbia, Brooklyn, NY
Ransome, Rhinebeck, NY
Michael Reafsnyder, Orange, CA
Hunter Reynolds, New York
David Rhodes, New York
Nathaniel Robinson, Brewster, NY
Benjamin Rubloff, Berlin
Rose Salane, Queens, NY
Lynn Saville, New York
Ghita Skali Lami, Amsterdam
Janice Sloane, New York
Harold Smith, Kansas City, KS
Cheryl Ann Thomas, Ventura, CA
Strijdom van der Merwe, Stellenbosch, South Africa
Virginia Verran, London
Leigh Wells, Sausalito, CA
Pedro Wirz, Zurich
Kathy Wright, Sarasota, FL
Caitlin Yardley, London
Vasantha Yogananthan, Marseille, France
Pollock-Krasner Foundation 2021–22 Organization Grantees:
Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Ridgefield, CT; support for PKF grantee Milano Chow’s exhibition
ArtTable, New York; support for its Women Artists’ Breakfast and Perspective Series
Artadia: The Fund for Art and Dialogue, Brooklyn, NY; funding for artist award grant
Charlotte Street Foundation, Kansas City, MO; residency program support
Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, Provincetown, MA; residency program support
International Studio & Curatorial Program, Brooklyn, NY; residency program funding
Kunsthalle Base; support for PKF Grantee Daniel Turner’s upcoming exhibition
MacDowell, New Yor; support for its residency program
Museum of Arts and Design, New York; support for its residency program
New York Foundation for the Arts, New York; funding for online resources
Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture, New York; funding for Charles C. Bergman Fellowship
Vermont Studio Center, Johnson, VT; support for its residency program
Villa Bergerie, Laguarres, Spain; funding for residency program
Wave Hill, Bronx, NY; support for its artist residency and exhibition program
Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild, Woodstock, NY; residency program artists’ expenses
Yaddo, Saratoga Springs, NY; residency program funding