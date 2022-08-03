Pollock-Krasner Foundation Announces Nearly $2.7 Million in New Grants

The Pollock-Krasner Foundation revealed that it would award grants totaling nearly $2.7 million to 106 artists and nonprofit organizations across the globe. The recipients represent sixteen countries and sixteen states. The grants are meant to provide artists and organizations with professional support, enabling them to create new work, purchase materials, rent studio space, prepare for and mount exhibitions and attend residencies. Funds may also be used to offset living expenses.

The Lee Krasner Award for lifetime achievement this year went to Brazilian multimedia artist Josely Carvalho, a first-time grant recipient. The São Paulo–born Carvalho investigates political themes through media including poetry, performance, video art, installation, olfactory art, and silk-screen printing. In the late 1970s, she founded the Silkscreen Project at St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery, in New York, teaching community members to produce political banners. In the 1980s, she participated in Artists’ Call Against US Intervention in Central America and curated an exhibition on reproductive rights that placed the work of female artists from Brazil in dialogue with that of their US counterparts.

Jilin, China–born installation artist Beili Liu this past January was announced as the recipient of the 2022 Pollock Prize for Creativity for her installation and performance series Dreams of the High North: Between Survival and Belonging, which will be shown next summer at Norwegian gallery Hå Gamle Prestegard. In addition to the $50,000 prize, Liu also received the $25,000 Brian Wall Foundation Grant for Sculptors.

The organization annually provides funding to organizations that engage directly with artists. This year’s recipients are Villa Bergerie in Laguarres, Spain, which will use the money to cover residency program expenses; Bronx, New York’s Wave Hill, in support of artist residency and exhibition expenses; and the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, Connecticut, to fund Pollock-Krasner Foundation grantee Milano Chow’s solo exhibition “Prima Facie.”

The complete list of 2021–22 recipients is below.

Pollock-Krasner Foundation 2021–22 Artist Grantees and Lee Krasner Award Recipients:

Roya Amigh, Cambridge, MA

Miroslav Antic, West Palm Beach, FL

Anthony Aziz and Sammy Cucher, Brooklyn, NY

Lou Baltasar, Düsseldorf

Monia Ben Hamouda, Milan

David Benarroch, Madrid

Ruth Beraha, Bologna, Italy

Hermes Berrío, Miami

Shane Bradford, London

Kathe Burkhart, New York

Josely Carvalho, New York

Christopher Hart Chambers, New York

Marta Chilindron, New York

Jeane Cohen, Brunswick, ME

Cesar Cornejo, Manchester, UK

Janet Culbertson, Shelter Island Heights, NY

Edith Derdyk, São Paulo

Claudia Desgranges, Cologne

Laddie John Dill, Los Angeles

Kerstin Drechsel, Berlin

Merion Estes, Yucca Valley, CA

Rodney Ewing, San Francisco

Maura Falfan, New York

Jes Fan, Brooklyn, NY

Elisa Filomena, Turin

Anna Franceschini, Milan

Malado Francine, Los Angeles

Gonzalo Fuenmayor, Miami Shores, FL

Ted Gahl, Litchfield, CT

Surya Suran Gied, Berlin

Alison Goodyear, Bedford, UK

Ashok Kumar Gopalan, Kerala State, India

Jude Griebel, Sundre, Canada

Matthias Grotevent, Düsseldorf

Jennifer Gunlock, Los Angeles

Takuji Hamanaka, Brooklyn, NY

Christopher E. Harrison, Brooklyn Park, MN

Saba Hasan, New Delhi

Judith Henry, Ravena, NY

Faiza Huma, Bhopal MP, India

Fox Hysen, Norfolk, CT

Fumi Ishino, Los Angeles

David N. Jackson, Tarboro, NC

Chris Jagmin, Phoenix

Samuel Jeffery, Berkhamsted, UK

Ervin A. Johnson, Chicago

Pantea Karimi, San Jose, CA

Sharon Kelly, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Shila Khatami, Berlin

Duk Ju L. Kim, Chicago

Daehong Kim, Haeundae-gu Busan, South Korea

Christina Kral, Frankfurt

Perla Krauze, Mexico City

David Krippendorff, Berlin

Sandra Lapage, São Paulo

Makode Linde, Berlin

Beili Liu, Austin, MI

Beth Livensperger, Ridgewood, NY

Rita McBride, Los Alamos, CA

Raymond Meeks, Rhinebeck, NY

Christopher Meerdo, Benton, TX

Elias Mendel, London

Stuart Middleton, Glasgow

Lavely Miller, Cambridge, MD

Penny Olson, Vallejo, CA

Bundith Phunsombatlert, Brooklyn, NY

Luisa Rabbia, Brooklyn, NY

Ransome, Rhinebeck, NY

Michael Reafsnyder, Orange, CA

Hunter Reynolds, New York

David Rhodes, New York

Nathaniel Robinson, Brewster, NY

Benjamin Rubloff, Berlin

Rose Salane, Queens, NY

Lynn Saville, New York

Ghita Skali Lami, Amsterdam

Janice Sloane, New York

Harold Smith, Kansas City, KS

Cheryl Ann Thomas, Ventura, CA

Strijdom van der Merwe, Stellenbosch, South Africa

Virginia Verran, London

Leigh Wells, Sausalito, CA

Pedro Wirz, Zurich

Kathy Wright, Sarasota, FL

Caitlin Yardley, London

Vasantha Yogananthan, Marseille, France

Pollock-Krasner Foundation 2021–22 Organization Grantees:

Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Ridgefield, CT; support for PKF grantee Milano Chow’s exhibition

ArtTable, New York; support for its Women Artists’ Breakfast and Perspective Series

Artadia: The Fund for Art and Dialogue, Brooklyn, NY; funding for artist award grant

Charlotte Street Foundation, Kansas City, MO; residency program support

Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, Provincetown, MA; residency program support

International Studio & Curatorial Program, Brooklyn, NY; residency program funding

Kunsthalle Base; support for PKF Grantee Daniel Turner’s upcoming exhibition

MacDowell, New Yor; support for its residency program

Museum of Arts and Design, New York; support for its residency program

New York Foundation for the Arts, New York; funding for online resources

Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture, New York; funding for Charles C. Bergman Fellowship

Vermont Studio Center, Johnson, VT; support for its residency program

Villa Bergerie, Laguarres, Spain; funding for residency program

Wave Hill, Bronx, NY; support for its artist residency and exhibition program

Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild, Woodstock, NY; residency program artists’ expenses

Yaddo, Saratoga Springs, NY; residency program funding

