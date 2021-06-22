Pollock-Krasner Foundation Awards $3.35 million in Grants to Artists and Nonprofits

The Pollock-Krasner Foundation today announced that it would award grants totaling $3.35 million to 137 artists and nonprofit organizations around the world. The recipients represent seventeen states, Puerto Rico, and fourteen countries. The grants are meant to provide artists and organizations with professional support, enabling them to create new work, purchase materials, rent studio space, prepare for and mount exhibitions and attend residencies. Funds may also be used to offset living expenses.

Since its founding, the New York–based arts nonprofit—established in 1985 by abstract artist Lee Krasner, the widow of Jackson Pollock—has awarded to recipients in seventy-eight countries nearly 5,000 grants totaling $82 million. “As we continue to fulfill Lee Krasner’s vision of supporting working artists internationally, we are proud to provide artists the opportunity to practice and advance their work,” said foundation chair and CEO Ronald D. Spencer in a statement. Spencer also noted that the organization provided funding to the Musée National d’Art Moderne Centre Pompidou for the Women in Abstraction catalogue accompanying its exhibition of the same title, which presented Krasner’s work alongside that of many others. As well, the foundation helped fund the 2022 Whitney Biennial and sculptor Matthew Angelo Harrison’s 2021 exhibition “Proto” at the Kunsthalle Basel.

The organization additionally announced the recipients of this year’s Lee Krasner Awards, given to artists in recognition of their lifetime achievement. Sculptors Rita McBride and Cheryl Ann Thomas were named as first-time recipients of the award, alongside painter Squeak Carnwath, sculptor and installation artist Blane De St. Croix, multimedia artist Laddie John Dill, and conceptual artist Morgan O’Hara, all of whom had already been honored with standard grants. Sculptor Alex Schweder was named the recipient of this year’s $30,000 Brian Wall Foundation Grant for Sculptors, awarded by the Wall Foundation and administered by the Pollock-Krasner Foundation.

The complete list of 2020–21 recipients is below.

Pollock-Krasner Foundation 2020-21 Artist Grantees:

Øystein Aasan, Berlin

Alessandro Agudio, Berlin

Bettina Allamoda, Berlin

David Amico, Los Angeles

Todd D. Anderson, Clemson, SC

Shaji Appukuttan, Ernakulam, India

Kenseth Armstead, Brooklyn, NY

Micol Assaël, Rome

Olga Balema, Brooklyn, NY

Gary Batty, Gardiner, NY

Aviv Benn, Chicago

Laurenz Berges, Düsseldorf

Alessandro Biggio, Cagliari, Italy

Miguel Borrego, Manises, Spain

Benni Bosetto, Montevecchia, Italy

Greg Bray, Chicago

Riley Brewster, New Haven

Jessica Brilli, Quincy, MA

Anne Buckwalter, Philadelphia

Astrid Busch, Berlin

Peter Callas, Belvidere, NJ

Squeak Carnwath, Oakland, CA

Othon Castaneda, Brownsville, TX

Jeff Chapman-Crane, Eolia, KY

Mike Childs, Bronx, NY

Il-Jin Choi, Frankfurt

Michael Combs, Greenport, NY

Gianluca Concialdi, Palermo, Italy

Jeff Cowen, Berlin

Mithun Dasgupta, Kolkata

Anna U. Davis, Washington, DC

Lisa Corinne Davis, Brooklyn, NY

Blane De St. Croix, Brooklyn, NY

Steve DiBenedetto, New York

Laddie John Dill, Los Angeles

Michael Dunbar, Springfield, IL

Vanessa Enriquez, Berlin

Ettore Favini, Cremona, Italy

Amy Feldman, Brooklyn, NY

Fredone Fone, Vitoria, Brazil

Peter Fraser, London

Joanne Freeman, New York

Eric French, San Juan, PR

Annette Frick, Berlin

Gabriel Garcilazo, Cuernavaca, Mexico

Linda Geary, Oakland, CA

Francesco Gennari, Milano, Italy

Melissa Gordon, Brussels, Belgium

Assaf Gruber, Berlin

Diego Gualandris, Albino, Italy

Olivier Guesselé-Garai, Berlin

Hannah Hallermann, Berlin

Paul Harbutt, Hudson, NY

Daesha Devón Harris, Saratoga Springs, NY

Matthew Angelo Harrison, Detroit

Stef Heidhues, Berlin

Alison Hiltner, Minneapolis

Hipkiss, Panjas, France

Akira Ikezoe, New York

Jay Isaac, Toronto

Alexander Iskin, Berlin

Caro Jost, Munich

Sidharthan K, Ernakulam, India

Selena Kimball, Brooklyn, NY

John Kleckner, Berlin

Susan Klein, Charleston, SC

Cyrill Lachauer, Berlin

Patricia Lambertus, Bremen, Germany

Shaun Leonardo, Brooklyn, NY

Sharon Lockhart, Los Angeles

Katherine Lubar, London

Marius Lüscher, Bern

Maggie Madden, Dublin

Yeni Mao, New York

Sonia Martin, London

Nicola Martini, Milan

Rita McBride, Santa Monica, CA

Catalina Mena, Santiago, Chile

Yonas Million, Toronto

Ranu Mukherjee, San Francisco

Vitesh N. Naik, Fatorda, India

Shervone Neckles, Queens Village, NY

Luca Nejedly, Bern

Valerio Nicolai, Gorizia, Italy

Ramekon O’Arwisters, San Francisco

Nela Ochoa, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Morgan O’Hara, New York

Kristina Page, London

Alessandro Pessoli, Los Angeles

Olivia Petrides, Chicago

Dustin M. Pevey, Marfa, TX

Alyssa Pheobus Mumtaz, Williamstown, MA

Andrea Pichl, Berlin

Peter Reginato, New York

Doug Reina, Stony Brook, NY

Elliott Jamal Robbins, Tucson

Gamaliel Rodriguez, Cabo Rojo, PR

Terri Rolland, Santa Fe, NM

Alexander Ross, Great Barrington, MA

Carol Rowan, Nobleboro, ME

Donna Ruff, Miami Beach

Katia Santibañez, New York

Bojan Sarcevic, Paris

Irene Schubiger, Zollikofen, Switzerland

Alex Schweder, Brooklyn, NY

Joydip Sengupta, Kolkata, India

Rick Shaefer, Fairfield, CT

Namsal Siedlecki, Seggiano, Italy

Katrín Sigurdardóttir, Long Island City, NY

David Slater, Sag Harbor, NY

Hans Stalder, Bern

Seth Tane, Portland, OR

Cheryl Ann Thomas, Ventura, CA

Antony Valerian, Berlin

Asim Waqif, New Delhi

Brigid Watson, South Boston

Suse Weber, Berlin

Marjorie Welish, New York

Paul White, Bulleen, Australia

Pollock-Krasner Foundation, 2020–21 Organization Grantees

ArtTable, New York; support for its Women Artists’ Breakfast and Perspective Series

Artadia: The Fund for Art and Dialogue, Brooklyn, NY; funding for artist award grant



The Bronx Museum of the Arts, Bronx, NY; AIM program funding



Charlotte Street Foundation, Kansas City, MO; residency program support



Deborah Remington Charitable Trust for the Visual Arts, New York; monograph funding



International Studio & Curatorial Program, Brooklyn, NY; residency program funding



Kunsthalle Basel, Basel, Switzerland; support for PKF Grantee Matthew Angelo Harrison’s exhibition, Proto, and

accompanying monograph



La Napoule Art Foundation, Portsmouth, NH; support for its residency program



MacDowell Colony, New York; support for its residency program



Musée National d’Art Moderne Centre Pompidou, Paris; funding for the Women in Abstraction exhibition catalogue



Museum of Arts and Design, New York; support for its residency program



New York Foundation for the Arts, New York; funding for online resources



SculptureCenter, Long Island City, NY; support of its In Practice open call program



Villa Bergerie, Laguarres, Spain; funding for residency program



Wave Hill, Bronx, NY; support for its Winter Workspace Residency and Sunroom Project Space



Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; funding for the Whitney Biennial artists’ production expenses



Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild, Woodstock, NY; residency program artists’ expenses



Yaddo, Saratoga Springs, NY; residency program funding

ALL IMAGES