Pollock-Krasner Foundation Awards $3.35 million in Grants to Artists and Nonprofits
The Pollock-Krasner Foundation today announced that it would award grants totaling $3.35 million to 137 artists and nonprofit organizations around the world. The recipients represent seventeen states, Puerto Rico, and fourteen countries. The grants are meant to provide artists and organizations with professional support, enabling them to create new work, purchase materials, rent studio space, prepare for and mount exhibitions and attend residencies. Funds may also be used to offset living expenses.
Since its founding, the New York–based arts nonprofit—established in 1985 by abstract artist Lee Krasner, the widow of Jackson Pollock—has awarded to recipients in seventy-eight countries nearly 5,000 grants totaling $82 million. “As we continue to fulfill Lee Krasner’s vision of supporting working artists internationally, we are proud to provide artists the opportunity to practice and advance their work,” said foundation chair and CEO Ronald D. Spencer in a statement. Spencer also noted that the organization provided funding to the Musée National d’Art Moderne Centre Pompidou for the Women in Abstraction catalogue accompanying its exhibition of the same title, which presented Krasner’s work alongside that of many others. As well, the foundation helped fund the 2022 Whitney Biennial and sculptor Matthew Angelo Harrison’s 2021 exhibition “Proto” at the Kunsthalle Basel.
The organization additionally announced the recipients of this year’s Lee Krasner Awards, given to artists in recognition of their lifetime achievement. Sculptors Rita McBride and Cheryl Ann Thomas were named as first-time recipients of the award, alongside painter Squeak Carnwath, sculptor and installation artist Blane De St. Croix, multimedia artist Laddie John Dill, and conceptual artist Morgan O’Hara, all of whom had already been honored with standard grants. Sculptor Alex Schweder was named the recipient of this year’s $30,000 Brian Wall Foundation Grant for Sculptors, awarded by the Wall Foundation and administered by the Pollock-Krasner Foundation.
The complete list of 2020–21 recipients is below.
Pollock-Krasner Foundation 2020-21 Artist Grantees:
Øystein Aasan, Berlin
Alessandro Agudio, Berlin
Bettina Allamoda, Berlin
David Amico, Los Angeles
Todd D. Anderson, Clemson, SC
Shaji Appukuttan, Ernakulam, India
Kenseth Armstead, Brooklyn, NY
Micol Assaël, Rome
Olga Balema, Brooklyn, NY
Gary Batty, Gardiner, NY
Aviv Benn, Chicago
Laurenz Berges, Düsseldorf
Alessandro Biggio, Cagliari, Italy
Miguel Borrego, Manises, Spain
Benni Bosetto, Montevecchia, Italy
Greg Bray, Chicago
Riley Brewster, New Haven
Jessica Brilli, Quincy, MA
Anne Buckwalter, Philadelphia
Astrid Busch, Berlin
Peter Callas, Belvidere, NJ
Squeak Carnwath, Oakland, CA
Othon Castaneda, Brownsville, TX
Jeff Chapman-Crane, Eolia, KY
Mike Childs, Bronx, NY
Il-Jin Choi, Frankfurt
Michael Combs, Greenport, NY
Gianluca Concialdi, Palermo, Italy
Jeff Cowen, Berlin
Mithun Dasgupta, Kolkata
Anna U. Davis, Washington, DC
Lisa Corinne Davis, Brooklyn, NY
Blane De St. Croix, Brooklyn, NY
Steve DiBenedetto, New York
Laddie John Dill, Los Angeles
Michael Dunbar, Springfield, IL
Vanessa Enriquez, Berlin
Ettore Favini, Cremona, Italy
Amy Feldman, Brooklyn, NY
Fredone Fone, Vitoria, Brazil
Peter Fraser, London
Joanne Freeman, New York
Eric French, San Juan, PR
Annette Frick, Berlin
Gabriel Garcilazo, Cuernavaca, Mexico
Linda Geary, Oakland, CA
Francesco Gennari, Milano, Italy
Melissa Gordon, Brussels, Belgium
Assaf Gruber, Berlin
Diego Gualandris, Albino, Italy
Olivier Guesselé-Garai, Berlin
Hannah Hallermann, Berlin
Paul Harbutt, Hudson, NY
Daesha Devón Harris, Saratoga Springs, NY
Matthew Angelo Harrison, Detroit
Stef Heidhues, Berlin
Alison Hiltner, Minneapolis
Hipkiss, Panjas, France
Akira Ikezoe, New York
Jay Isaac, Toronto
Alexander Iskin, Berlin
Caro Jost, Munich
Sidharthan K, Ernakulam, India
Selena Kimball, Brooklyn, NY
John Kleckner, Berlin
Susan Klein, Charleston, SC
Cyrill Lachauer, Berlin
Patricia Lambertus, Bremen, Germany
Shaun Leonardo, Brooklyn, NY
Sharon Lockhart, Los Angeles
Katherine Lubar, London
Marius Lüscher, Bern
Maggie Madden, Dublin
Yeni Mao, New York
Sonia Martin, London
Nicola Martini, Milan
Rita McBride, Santa Monica, CA
Catalina Mena, Santiago, Chile
Yonas Million, Toronto
Ranu Mukherjee, San Francisco
Vitesh N. Naik, Fatorda, India
Shervone Neckles, Queens Village, NY
Luca Nejedly, Bern
Valerio Nicolai, Gorizia, Italy
Ramekon O’Arwisters, San Francisco
Nela Ochoa, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Morgan O’Hara, New York
Kristina Page, London
Alessandro Pessoli, Los Angeles
Olivia Petrides, Chicago
Dustin M. Pevey, Marfa, TX
Alyssa Pheobus Mumtaz, Williamstown, MA
Andrea Pichl, Berlin
Peter Reginato, New York
Doug Reina, Stony Brook, NY
Elliott Jamal Robbins, Tucson
Gamaliel Rodriguez, Cabo Rojo, PR
Terri Rolland, Santa Fe, NM
Alexander Ross, Great Barrington, MA
Carol Rowan, Nobleboro, ME
Donna Ruff, Miami Beach
Katia Santibañez, New York
Bojan Sarcevic, Paris
Irene Schubiger, Zollikofen, Switzerland
Alex Schweder, Brooklyn, NY
Joydip Sengupta, Kolkata, India
Rick Shaefer, Fairfield, CT
Namsal Siedlecki, Seggiano, Italy
Katrín Sigurdardóttir, Long Island City, NY
David Slater, Sag Harbor, NY
Hans Stalder, Bern
Seth Tane, Portland, OR
Cheryl Ann Thomas, Ventura, CA
Antony Valerian, Berlin
Asim Waqif, New Delhi
Brigid Watson, South Boston
Suse Weber, Berlin
Marjorie Welish, New York
Paul White, Bulleen, Australia
Pollock-Krasner Foundation, 2020–21 Organization Grantees
ArtTable, New York; support for its Women Artists’ Breakfast and Perspective Series
Artadia: The Fund for Art and Dialogue, Brooklyn, NY; funding for artist award grant
The Bronx Museum of the Arts, Bronx, NY; AIM program funding
Charlotte Street Foundation, Kansas City, MO; residency program support
Deborah Remington Charitable Trust for the Visual Arts, New York; monograph funding
International Studio & Curatorial Program, Brooklyn, NY; residency program funding
Kunsthalle Basel, Basel, Switzerland; support for PKF Grantee Matthew Angelo Harrison’s exhibition, Proto, and
accompanying monograph
La Napoule Art Foundation, Portsmouth, NH; support for its residency program
MacDowell Colony, New York; support for its residency program
Musée National d’Art Moderne Centre Pompidou, Paris; funding for the Women in Abstraction exhibition catalogue
Museum of Arts and Design, New York; support for its residency program
New York Foundation for the Arts, New York; funding for online resources
SculptureCenter, Long Island City, NY; support of its In Practice open call program
Villa Bergerie, Laguarres, Spain; funding for residency program
Wave Hill, Bronx, NY; support for its Winter Workspace Residency and Sunroom Project Space
Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; funding for the Whitney Biennial artists’ production expenses
Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild, Woodstock, NY; residency program artists’ expenses
Yaddo, Saratoga Springs, NY; residency program funding