Pollock-Krasner Foundation Awards Nearly $3 Million in Grants to Artists and Nonprofits

The Pollock-Krasner Foundation has awarded $2.8 million to 121 artists and not-for-profit organizations. Among this year’s grant cycle recipients, which hail from seventeen states, seventeen countries, and Puerto Rico, are Alejandra Alarcon, Julie Beaufils, Tomasz Klimczyk, Cătălina Nistor, and Prudence Whittlesey.

In support of not-for-profit institutions that engage directly with Lee Krasner and Jackson Pollock’s work, grants will also go to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York for its upcoming exhibition “Away from the Easel: Jackson Pollock’s Mural;” the Vermont Studio Center for its residency program; and Artadia in New York for its Immigrant Artists Fellowship.

The Lee Krasner Awards, which are based on the same criteria as the grants but are given in recognition of lifetime achievement, will honor Shimon Attie, Squeak Carnwath, Blane De St. Croix, Laddie John Dill, and Chris Drury. Blane De St. Croix was also the 2020 recipient of the Brian Wall Foundation Grant for Sculptors, a $25,000 prize bestowed by the Brian Wall Foundation and administered by the Pollock-Krasner Foundation.

“From the beginning of Lee Krasner’s career to the planning of her legacy, she understood the importance of supporting professional artists,” said Ronald D. Spencer, the foundation’s chairman and CEO. “Thanks to her vision and generosity, the foundation is proud to advance and highlight the work of our 2019–20 grant and award recipients. As communities around the world continue to navigate these unique and difficult times, the foundation’s mission to foster the work and development of artists helps ensure they can continue to create new work.”

Since its inception in 1985, the foundation has awarded nearly 5,000 grants totaling nearly $79 million in seventy-eight countries. The grants provide critical professional support to artists, enabling them to create new work, acquire supplies, rent studio space, prepare for exhibitions, participate in a residency program, and offset living expenses.

Pollock-Krasner Foundation Artist Grantees:

Yura Adams, Great Barrington, MA

Alejandra Alarcon, Mexico City, Mexico

Aljoscha, Düsseldorf, Germany

Stuart Arends, Willard, NM

Joe Barnes, New York, NY

Andrew Baron, Newark, NJ

Julie Beaufils, Paris, France

Paul Becker, Stockholm, Sweden

Cindy Bernard, Los Angeles, CA

Tari Beroszi, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Elena Berriolo, New York, NY

Tom Bevan, Crossgar, Northern Ireland

Elizabeth Bick, Brooklyn, NY

Rhona Bitner, New York, NY

Rodrigo Bivar, São Paulo, Brazil

Antje Blumenstein, Berlin, Germany

Ilana Boltvinik, Mexico City, Mexico

Eric Bransby, Colorado Springs, CO

Pascal Brateau, Malzeville, France

Julie Buffalohead, St. Paul, MN

Ana Cardoso, Brooklyn, NY

Cynthia Carlson, New York, NY

Lois Conner, New York, NY

Celia Cook, Bath, England

Ana Paula Cordeiro, Cruz das Almas Bahia, Brazil

Roberto Coromina, Tarragona, Spain

Sunoj D, Palakkad, India

Sue de Beer, Cold Spring, NY

Cristina de Gennaro, Brooklyn, NY

Dedeaux-Norris, Cedar Rapids, IA

Alessandro Di Pietro, Milan, Italy

Emanuela Fiorelli, Rome, Italy

Natalie Frank, Brooklyn, NY

Wylie Sofia Garcia, Charlotte, VT

Aldo Giannotti, Vienna, Austria

Kathleen Gilje, New York, NY

Asuka Goto, Brooklyn, NY

Reni Gower, Mechanicsville, VA

Dan Gratz, Brooklyn, NY

Marianne Holm Hansen, London, England

Lynne Harlow, Providence, RI

Rebecca Rothfus Harrell, Austin, TX

Kunlin He, Millbrae, CA

Eric Heist, Beacon, NY

Lena Henke, New York, NY

Eric Hesse, Los Angeles, CA

Scot Heywood, Laguna Beach, CA

Lillian Bayley Hoover, Baltimore, MD

Munson Hunt, Santa Fe, NM

Tahir Carl Karmali, Brooklyn, NY

Kurt Kauper, Brooklyn, NY

Katy Kirbach, Berlin, Germany

Peter Klare, Berlin, Germany

Tomasz Klimczyk, Sieradz, Poland

Stuart Klipper, Minneapolis, MN

Charles Koegel, Brooklyn, NY

William Eckhardt Kohler, Chicago, IL

Pavel Korbicka, Brno, Czech Republic

Glenda León, Madrid, Spain

Florencia Levy, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Cynthia Lin, Brooklyn, New York

China Marks, Long Island City, NY

Peter Matthews, Ashby, England

Glendalys Medina, New York, NY

Melissa Meyer, New York, NY

Ramón Miranda Beltrán, San Juan, Puerto Pico

Jesus Mora, Toronto, Canada

Bastian Muhr, Leipzig, Germany

Portia Munson, Catskill, NY

Douglas Navarra, St. Remy, NY

Natasza Niedziolka, Berlin, Germany

Cătălina Nistor, Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Brian O’Leary, Southampton, NY

Mitzi Pederson, San Francisco, CA

Lily Prince, Stone Ridge, NY

Renaud Regnery, Berlin, Germany

John Riddy, London, England

Andy Robert, Brooklyn, NY

Melquiades Rosario, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Stephanie Serpick, Brooklyn, NY

Ann Leda Shapiro, Vashon Island, WA

Diana Shpungin, Brooklyn, NY

Satya Dheer Singh, New Delhi, India

Samantha Thomas, Los Angeles, CA

Jonathan Thunder, Tulsa, OK

Nicola Toffolini, Florence, Italy

Li Trincere, New York, NY

Melissa B Tubbs, Montgomery, AL

Ignacio Uriarte, Berlin, Germany

Pankaj Ramesh Vishwakarma, Ankleshwar, India

Ally Wallace, Glasgow, Scotland

Dan Welden, Sag Harbor, NY

Prudence Whittlesey, Los Angeles, CA

Chris Wright, Bronx, NY

Mie Yim, New York, NY

Pollock-Krasner Foundation Organization Grantees:

Art Table, New York, NY

Artadia, Brooklyn, NY

Bronx Museum of the Arts, Bronx, NY

Charlotte Street Foundation, Kansas City, MO

Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, Provincetown, MA

International Foundation for Art Research, New York, NY

International Studio & Curatorial Program, Brooklyn, NY

Museum of Arts and Design, New York, NY

New York Foundation for the Arts, Brooklyn, NY

Sculpture Center, Long Island City, NY

Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture, New York, NY

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, NY

Vermont Studio Center, Johnson, VT

Villa Bergerie, Laguarres (Huesca), Spain

Wave Hill, Bronx, New York

Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild, Woodstock, NY

Yaddo, Saratoga Springs, NY

