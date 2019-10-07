Portland Museum of Art Names Shalini Le Gall Curator of European Art and Director of Academic Engagement

The Portland Museum of Art (PMA) in Maine has appointed Shalini Le Gall as its new curator of European art and director of academic engagement. Le Gall joins the institution from the Colby College Museum of Art, where she worked as curator of academic programs for five years. During her tenure, she helped organize the exhibitions “1968: ‘Sensitive Humanity’ and Black Radicalism” (2018) and “River Works: Whistler and the Industrial Thames,” which is currently on view.

“Shalini joins vibrant curatorial and educational teams,” said deputy director and chief curator Jessica May. “We are so eager and excited for her to bring her own unique voice to the table. Every curator and educator has the power and responsibility to be transformative in their work here, and we are beyond delighted to welcome her as a colleague.”

Commenting on her appointment, Le Gall said, “I am thrilled to join the Portland Museum of Art at this exciting moment in the institution’s history. I especially look forward to exploring connections between European and American art historical narratives, working with the Portland area’s college and academic communities, and learning more about the city’s vibrant art scene.”

