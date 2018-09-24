Prado Museum in Madrid to Receive $35 Million in State Funds for Expansion

According to El País, Madrid’s Prado Museum is expected to receive $35 million from the Spanish government over the next four years in support of a major expansion project. The funds will finance the renovation of the Hall of Realms—a seventeenth-century palace built by King Felipe IV and the former home of the city’s Army Museum. The refurbishment is being led by architects Norman Foster and Carlos Rubio.

The funding allocation was approved by the Delegate Committee of Culture, which is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo and Minister of Culture José Guirao, on September 18. The museum said that the announcement is a cause for celebration; it was made one year ahead of its bicentennial. Once completed, the project, which is the second major overhaul of the institution—it opened a new wing in 2007—will add 27,000-square-feet of exhibition space to the national museum.

