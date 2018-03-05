President Trump Nominates Jon Parrish Peede as Chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities

President Donald Trump has nominated Jon Parrish Peede as the eleventh chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The announcement comes on the heels of the release of the 2019 federal budget, which proposes eliminating both the NEH and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Peede is the brother of Robert Peede, the head of Trump’s advance operations and a former top aide to Vice President Mike Pence. He joined the NEH in April 2017 as the senior deputy chairman, and has been serving as acting director since William D. Adams, an Obama appointee, stepped down in May.

Under his leadership, the agency has created new grants in support of infrastructure and cultural organizations affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. He also expanded the agency’s grant offerings for museum exhibitions and initiatives for military families and Native Americans.

Prior to the NEH, Peede was a publisher of the Virginia Quarterly Review at the University of Virginia, and from 2003 to 2011, and held senior leadership roles at the NEA. In addition to serving as counselor to NEA chairman Dana Gioia for four years, Peede oversaw the agency’s funding of literary organizations and fellowships to creative writers and translators and was director of the NEA Operation Homecoming program, for which he led writing workshops for US troops.

“It is a distinct honor to be nominated by President Donald J. Trump to serve as chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities,” Peede said in a statement. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue a career of public service focused on ensuring that all Americans have access to our country’s cultural resources.”