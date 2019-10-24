Prospect New Orleans Partners with Five Creatives to Extend Its Fifth Edition

Prospect New Orleans has revealed the theme and new curatorial framework of its fifth edition, which will kick off on October 24, 2020. Curated by artistic directors Naima J. Keith and Diana Nawi, the triennial, “Yesterday We Said Tomorrow”—which takes its exhibition name from New Orleans–born jazz musician Christian Scott’s 2010 album “Yesterday You Said Tomorrow”—will address “the specificity of our moment” and draw from the history of the city. The artists participating in the event will be announced next spring.

Taking place in museums, cultural spaces, and public sites throughout New Orleans, Prospect.5 will introduce a new collaborative element. Organizers have recruited five cultural producers to partner with the exhibition and create complementary programming that will begin in January and continue until the opening of the triennial. Grace Deveney,Kimberly Drew, Jason Fitzroy Jeffers, Kristina Kay Robinson, and Maricelle Robles willspearhead film screenings; a series of dances, conversations, and parties; literary events; and other activities as part of the expanded edition.

According to the organization, the new curatorial framework will “illuminate, expand, complicate, and challenge the ideas” of Prospect.5. For executive director Nick Stillman “Prospect originated in 2008 as an experiment to welcome the contemporary art world to New Orleans and to spotlight a city with unmistakably singular culture and community.” While the upcoming edition will celebrate its tenth anniversary as an organization and look ahead to its future, it will also recognize the fifteenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. “New Orleans is irrevocably altered since that moment, and yet remains beautifully unique. History––its weight and complexity–– is very much on our minds as we think about Prospect.5,” Stillman said.

