Protesters at Museo de Arte Moderno Target Gender-Based Violence in Mexico

The Museo de Arte Moderno (MAM) in Mexico City recently overturned its no-breastfeeding policy after a mother—told by security to exit the premises for nursing her child—banded together with a group called Normalizing Breastfeeding, who posted a statement on Instagram about the incident. According to the New York Times, the security staffer had cited the galleries’ policy against beverages when asking the woman to leave last Tuesday. On November 22, the museum issued a public apology, promising to “sensitize our staff because this attitude is not compatible with [our] views.” Director Natalia Pollack also announced that the museum now permits breastfeeding anywhere in the building.

The announcement was made before a weekend of various actions, peace walks, and protests in the country held in the lead-up to November 25’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women—an observation meant to raise awareness about the high rates of gender-based violence around the world. On average, ten women are killed in Mexico daily, and this week Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo issued an emergency over feminicides for twenty of the country’s thirty-one entities.

On Sunday, members of Normalizing Breastfeeding gathered outside MAM in solidarity with the expelled mother, and dozens gathered at the capital’s Angel of Independence monument, crocheting hearts and painting on a barricade that was erected after feminists defaced the monument with graffiti this summer in what became known as the August “glitter protests,” in which activists drowned the city police chief in pink glitter, and called Mexico a “rape state” and “killer of women.”

ALL IMAGES