Public Art Fund Adds Ai Weiwei and Other New Members to Its Board of Directors

The Public Art Fund in New York has appointed four new members to its board of directors: artist Ai Weiwei, whose 2017 exhibition “Good Fences Make Good Neighbors” was sponsored by the organization; Ellen Celli, a goldsmith and jewelry designer who is also a cochair of the Whitney Museum of American Art’s education committee; Andrea Krantz, a New York–based philanthropist and art collector; and Ruthard C. Murphy, a managing director at Branly Point Capital Advisors who serves on committees at the Studio Museum in Harlem, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Museum of Modern Art.

“We are thrilled to welcome these four visionaries to our board leadership, each of whom has been a friend and supporter of Public Art Fund for a number of years,” said Nicholas Baume, the organization’s director and chief curator. “As we think about the future of art in public space, it is essential that our board leadership reflect all the aspects of our mission, and we’re thrilled that these four thoughtful, passionate, and engaged members of our community will work with us to further our vision to present boundary-breaking art experiences to all, for free.”

