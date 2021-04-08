Public Art Fund Adds Farah Al Qasimi, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, and Others to Board of Directors

New York’s Public Art Fund has announced the addition of six new directors to its board, including artist Farah Al Qasimi, whose practice embraces video, photography, and performance, and media artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, whose work melds architecture and performance art. Also named to the board were William Floyd, director of government affairs and public policy at Google; philanthropist Allison Russo; Karen Seymour, a partner at law firm Sullivan & Cromwell; and philanthropist Michael Sternberg, an adviser to alternative asset manager Warana Capital.

“We are thrilled to welcome these six leaders to Public Art Fund’s board of directors,” said Elizabeth Fearon Pepperman, the nonprofit’s board chair. “Each of them shares Public Art Fund’s values and believes that access to engaging, thought-provoking contemporary art is essential to the DNA of our city—and to communities across the globe. As we emerge from the pandemic and embark on a crucial exploration of what the future holds for the cultural community, the insights and perspectives of our board will be vital.”

Recent projects by Public Art Fund, which aims to introduce New Yorkers to contemporary art through free public exhibitions, have included Tauba Auerbach’s 2018 “Flow Separation,” for which Auerbach turned a working fireboat into a “dazzle ship” whose paint scheme recalled the designs applied to ships during World War I in an attempt to flummox submarine operations; and Pope.L’s 2019 “Conquest,” for which the artist organized a diverse group who crawled through the city’s streets in a relay. Permanent installations arranged by the fund include works by Jeppe Hein, Sabine Hornig, Laura Owens, and Sarah Sze at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B, which opened last summer, and works by Stan Douglas, Elmgreen & Dragset, and Kehinde Wiley at the Moynihan Train Hall, which opened to the public at the beginning of this year. Upcoming projects include two series of portraits, by Awol Erizku and Martine Gutierrez, respectively, that will grace bus shelters across New York and Chicago; an exhibition at New York’s City Hall Park of sculptures by Melvin Edwards; an immersive environment by Claudia Wieser at Brooklyn Bridge Park; and a sculpture by Gillian Wearing paying tribute to photographer Diane Arbus, to be installed at an entrance to Central Park.

