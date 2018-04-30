Public Art Fund Names Katerina Stathopoulou Assistant Curator

The Public Art Fund announced today that Katerina Stathopoulou has been appointed assistant curator. Stathopoulou joins the organization from the Museum of Modern Art in New York, where she served as an assistant curator in the department of photography. Previously, she worked as a curatorial assistant at MoMA and at the International Center of Photography in New York, and as a curator at the Averoff Museum of Modern Art in Athens.

Among the more recent exhibitions Stathopoulou worked on are “Being Modern: MoMA in Paris” (2017), which was co-organized by the Fondation Louis Vuitton and presented over two hundred bodies of work from 1885 to today; “The Shape of Things: Photographs from Robert B. Menschel” (2016); and “Scenes for a New Heritage: Contemporary Art from the Collection” (2015).

“As we launch our summer season with a spectacular new commission by Anselm Kiefer at Rockefeller Center, we’re thrilled to welcome Katerina Stathopoulou to Public Art Fund’s curatorial team,” said director and chief curator Nicholas Baume. “Her international perspective, wide-ranging experience, and deep connections with artists make her a perfect match for our program. We look forward to working with Katerina to develop and present exhibitions that transform the urban environment​ and engage diverse audiences through powerful works of public art​.” Stathopoulou will take up the post on May 7.