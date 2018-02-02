Queens Museum Trustee Steps Down over Political Differences with Board

On the heels of Laura Raicovich’s announcement that she would step down from her position as executive director of the Queens Museum in New York, museum trustee Kristian Nammack has resigned, citing political differences with the board. Nammack, the director of International Endowments Network—a financial advisory network that helps colleges and universities with sustainable investing—joined the board in October.

In a letter sent to Artnews, Nammack said that he decided to tender his resignation in opposition to the institution’s “decision to host the current Israeli Delegation to the UN who in turn honored Mike Pence last November.” He added, “this action is in opposition to the human rights abuses of the Israeli occupation of Palestine and of the human rights abuses of Mike Pence and the entire Trump Administration, as warned today in the annual report by Human Rights Watch.”

Known for his support of organizations such as Bushwick Art Coalition, the AIDS-fighting organization ACT UP, and the grassroots disaster relief network Occupy Sandy, Nammack said that he stands in solidarity with Raicovich, who told the New York Times that she was departing because her political activism and vision for the museum created a rift between her and the board. Museum directors and leading curators have since rallied to defend her, and have penned an open letter, which calls for more politically engaged leaders in the artworld.