Recipients of 2019 Bessie Awards Announced
The recipients of the thirty-fifth annual Bessie awards, which recognize outstanding creative work in dance and performance, were announced at the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts at New York University on Monday, October 14. Hosted by performance artist Justin Vivian Bond, the award ceremony honored Nick Cave’s production of The Let Go at Park Avenue Armory; performers Gabrielle Hamilton and Shamar Watt; the visual design team of Oba Qween Baba King Baba by Ni’Ja Whitson, which was co-commissioned by Danspace Project and Abrons Arts Center; and choreographer Daina Ashbee, among others.
The 2019 lifetime achievement in dance award went to Joan Myers Brown, the founder of the Philadelphia Dance Company (PHILADANCO) and the Philadelphia School of Dance Arts for her work helping to shape American dance and for championing and creating spaces for the work of African American choreographers through organizations such as the International Association of Blacks in Dance, which she established in 1991. In addition, Louis Mofsie was presented with the award for outstanding service to the field of dance for preserving and celebrating Native American tribal traditions through dance, song, and ceremony with the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, a New York–based dance troupe of which he is director and a founding member.
All of the awardees and nominees received a $500 honorarium, courtesy of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday, November 17, at 8pm on WNET’s ALL ARTS, a new broadcast channel dedicated to arts and culture.
A complete list of the 2019 awardees is as follows:
Lifetime Achievement in Dance
Joan Myers Brown
Outstanding Service to the Field of Dance
Louis Mofsie
Bessies Angel Award
Laurie Uprichard
Outstanding Productions
Nick Cave
The Let Go at Park Avenue Armory
nora chipaumire
#Punk 100% POP* N!GGA at The Kitchen and Crossing the Line Festival
Merce Cunningham with stager Patricia Lent and Merce Cunningham Trust
Night of 100 Solos: A Centennial Event at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Tania El Khoury
As Far As My Fingertips Take Me at Under the Radar/The Public Theater
Outstanding Performers
Leslie Cuyjet
Sustained Achievement with Jane Comfort, Niall Jones, Juliana F. May, Cynthia Oliver, Will Rawls
Gabrielle Hamilton
in Oklahoma!’s Dream Ballet choreographed by John Heginbotham, at St. Ann’s Warehouse
Taylor Stanley
in The Runaway by Kyle Abraham, New York City Ballet, at the David H. Koch Theater
Shamar Watt
Sustained Achievement in the work of nora chipaumire
Outstanding Revival
Judson Dance Theater: The Work Is Never Done
Yvonne Rainer, Deborah Hay, Lucinda Childs, David Gordon, Steve Paxton, Trisha Brown, and Simone Forti, curated by Ana Janevski at the Museum of Modern Art
Outstanding Sound Design / Music Composition
Conrad Tao and Caleb Teicher for More Forever by Caleb Teicher at Guggenheim Works & Process
Outstanding Visual Design
Design Team: Jeanne Medina and Ni’Ja Whitson (Costumes), Gil Sperling featuring artworks by Wangechi Mutu and Gavin Jantjes (Video), Tuçe Yasak (Lighting)
for Oba Qween Baba King Baba by Ni’Ja Whitson, co-commissioned by Danspace Project and Abrons Arts Center
Bessies Juried Award (Presented in July 2019)
Alice Sheppard
Outstanding Breakout Choreographer (Presented in July 2019)
Daina Ashbee