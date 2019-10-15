Recipients of 2019 Bessie Awards Announced

The recipients of the thirty-fifth annual Bessie awards, which recognize outstanding creative work in dance and performance, were announced at the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts at New York University on Monday, October 14. Hosted by performance artist Justin Vivian Bond, the award ceremony honored Nick Cave’s production of The Let Go at Park Avenue Armory; performers Gabrielle Hamilton and Shamar Watt; the visual design team of Oba Qween Baba King Baba by Ni’Ja Whitson, which was co-commissioned by Danspace Project and Abrons Arts Center; and choreographer Daina Ashbee, among others.

The 2019 lifetime achievement in dance award went to Joan Myers Brown, the founder of the Philadelphia Dance Company (PHILADANCO) and the Philadelphia School of Dance Arts for her work helping to shape American dance and for championing and creating spaces for the work of African American choreographers through organizations such as the International Association of Blacks in Dance, which she established in 1991. In addition, Louis Mofsie was presented with the award for outstanding service to the field of dance for preserving and celebrating Native American tribal traditions through dance, song, and ceremony with the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, a New York–based dance troupe of which he is director and a founding member.

All of the awardees and nominees received a $500 honorarium, courtesy of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday, November 17, at 8pm on WNET’s ALL ARTS, a new broadcast channel dedicated to arts and culture.

A complete list of the 2019 awardees is as follows:

Lifetime Achievement in Dance

Joan Myers Brown

Outstanding Service to the Field of Dance

Louis Mofsie

Bessies Angel Award

Laurie Uprichard

Outstanding Productions

Nick Cave

The Let Go at Park Avenue Armory

nora chipaumire

#Punk 100% POP* N!GGA at The Kitchen and Crossing the Line Festival

Merce Cunningham with stager Patricia Lent and Merce Cunningham Trust

Night of 100 Solos: A Centennial Event at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Tania El Khoury

As Far As My Fingertips Take Me at Under the Radar/The Public Theater

Outstanding Performers

Leslie Cuyjet

Sustained Achievement with Jane Comfort, Niall Jones, Juliana F. May, Cynthia Oliver, Will Rawls

Gabrielle Hamilton

in Oklahoma!’s Dream Ballet choreographed by John Heginbotham, at St. Ann’s Warehouse

Taylor Stanley

in The Runaway by Kyle Abraham, New York City Ballet, at the David H. Koch Theater

Shamar Watt

Sustained Achievement in the work of nora chipaumire

Outstanding Revival

Judson Dance Theater: The Work Is Never Done

Yvonne Rainer, Deborah Hay, Lucinda Childs, David Gordon, Steve Paxton, Trisha Brown, and Simone Forti, curated by Ana Janevski at the Museum of Modern Art

Outstanding Sound Design / Music Composition

Conrad Tao and Caleb Teicher for More Forever by Caleb Teicher at Guggenheim Works & Process

Outstanding Visual Design

Design Team: Jeanne Medina and Ni’Ja Whitson (Costumes), Gil Sperling featuring artworks by Wangechi Mutu and Gavin Jantjes (Video), Tuçe Yasak (Lighting)

for Oba Qween Baba King Baba by Ni’Ja Whitson, co-commissioned by Danspace Project and Abrons Arts Center

Bessies Juried Award (Presented in July 2019)

Alice Sheppard

Outstanding Breakout Choreographer (Presented in July 2019)

Daina Ashbee

Gabrielle Hamilton in John Heginbotham’s Oklahoma! Photo: Little Fang. Courtesy of The Bessies.

