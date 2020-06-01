Reformatted CHART Fair Will Show Only Women Artists

CHART Art Fair is revamping its upcoming edition. The 2020 event will embrace a new de-centered format that will unfold across five Nordic capitals from August 28 to August 30. Traditionally held in Copenhagen, CHART will now take place in Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo, Reykjavik, and Stockholm. The restructuring, which was undertaken in response to the current global health crisis, will include a number of online initiatives in addition to physical exhibitions.

“The past few months have turned everything upside down,” said CHART director, Nanna Hjortenberg. “Not just for us but for everyone. Adapting to a new reality is not only necessary, it is the only responsible thing to do. Due to government restrictions we are unable to gather a vast audience at our usual fantastic venue Kunsthal Charlottenborg in central Copenhagen. Meanwhile we are painfully aware of the difficult situation the art scene finds itself in. That’s why we’ve developed a new way to build on our strong network of participating galleries, artists, loyal collectors, museums, and institutions.”

Citing statistics from the 2019 Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report, which states that the representation of male and female artists at art fairs globally is approximately 76 percent men to 24 percent women, organizers said that they came up with the women-focused fair model as a way to strive for a more balanced art market. Among the artists whose works will be showcased at the fair are Hildur Bjarnadóttir, Andrea Büttner, Tacita Dean, Mona Hatoum, Wangechi Mutu, Ingrid Olson, Eva Schlegel, and Janaina Tschäpe.

“This particular moment in time is an opportunity to re-imagine the art scene we want for the future,” Hjortenberg said. “We were already planning to present women artists exclusively at CHART 2020 at Kunsthal Charlottenborg and we will continue to do so in our new format. Gender imbalance is one of the biggest structural challenges on the art scene and in the art market. We understand that no one can solve this challenge alone, but collectively we can push for awareness and insights to inspire us all to think and act differently.”

The full list of participating galleries is as follows:

Andersen’s (Denmark)

Galleri Bo Bjerggaard (Denmark)

BORCH Editions (Denmark)

Croy Nielsen (Denmark/Austria)

Edition Copenhagen (Denmark)

Gether Contemporary (Denmark)

Martin Asbæk Gallery (Denmark)

Galleri Nicolai Wallner (Denmark)

Nils Stærk (Denmark)

SPECTA (Denmark)

Galleri Susanne Ottesen (Denmark)

V1 Gallery (Denmark)

Galerie Anhava (Finland)

Galerie Forsblom (Finland)

Galleria Heino (Finland)

Helsinki Contemporary (Finland)

Persons Projects (Finland)

Galleri Brandstrup (Norway)

Golsa (Norway)

OSL Contemporary (Norway)

BERG Contemporary (Iceland)

Hverfisgallerí (Iceland)

i8 (Iceland)

Galleri Andersson/Sandström (Sweden)

Cecilia Hillström Gallery (Sweden)

Galleri Magnus Karlsson (Sweden)

Galerie Nordenhake (Sweden)

Gallery Steinsland Berliner (Sweden)

