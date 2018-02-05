Rema Hort Mann Foundation Announces 2018 Emerging Artist Grantees for Los Angeles

The Rema Hort Mann Foundation announced that the 2018 Emerging Artist Grantees for Los Angeles artists are Beatriz Cortez, Kelman Duran, Janiva Ellis, Daniel T. Gaitor-Lomack, Young Joon Kwak, Walker Tate, and Haena Yoo. Each artist will receive $10,000 for their work in the field of contemporary art, except for Ellis, who was granted the Stanley Hollander Award, which amounts to $15,000. The eight artists were selected by a jury that included RHMF cofounder Susan Hort, writer and Artforum contributor Travis Diehl, artist and curator Max Presneill, artist Keith Mayerson, and LAXART deputy director and curator Catherine Taft.

The grants, which have been given out annually in Los Angeles and New York since 1996, are meant to offer artists financial relief during a critical time in their artistic development. Past grantees have included Mary Reid Kelley, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Keltie Ferris, Rashaad Newsome, Virginia Overton, Dana Schutz, Sarah Sze, Mickalene Thomas, Kehinde Wiley, and Njideka Akunyili Crosby, who was awarded a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship in 2017. The foundation began in 1995 and is devoted to supporting both emerging artists and those suffering from cancer.